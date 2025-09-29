The Vintage Glassware You Should Buy If You See It At A Thrift Store

Libbey glassware has long been heralded as a mainstay of luxury drinking glasses. The brand has been around since 1818 and has released countless collections in more than a century's worth of operation, Among those collections, the Golden Foliage line has remained particularly sought-after and adored. Produced between 1953 and 1978, this collection has a simple, elegant, and timeless aesthetic that keeps people interested.

The collection features 10-ounce tumblers made from frosted glass, embellished with gold leaf graphics, and topped with a gold rim. Chances are that you've seen similar styles in the years since, but Libbey's famous collection likely inspired more modern takes. While these pieces are certainly more ornate than your average glass set, their tumbler shape makes them appropriate for a wide variety of occasions, from dressing up Sunday brunch, to elevating a dinner party.

Nowadays, if you want the original thing, a thrift store is your best bet. Online resale platforms will also stock them from time to time, but seeing them in person allows you to really assess the state that they are in. Remember, these cups have been around for decades. You may not strike gold at the thrift store each time, but when you do, it could mean getting your hands on rare and expensive dinnerware that collectors could only dream of.