The Best Kitchen Countertop Finish, According To The Property Brothers
Kitchen countertops can pull the room together and should be considered for both their practical and aesthetic properties. The Property Brothers — also known as Drew and Jonathan Scott — know this well. They're fans of a finish that somewhat diverges from the trends, and in a world of gloss and shine, they recommend a honed quartz countertop. This matte finish offers a clean, soft look that subtly enhances your space. Drew actually uses the style on some of his own countertops and loves its natural, understated appearance.
The term "honed" refers to a finish whereby the stone has been ground down to an even consistency across the slab. The result is a soft texture that lacks reflectivity, even if the original stone had this quality to begin with. Honed quartz is non-porous, making it generally stain-resistant, though it may pick up fingerprints and light smudges a bit more readily than a polished finish. For this reason, it's best to wipe off marks promptly, but it is generally regarded as very easy to clean.
Quartz versus granite is one of the great countertop debates, and both are top contenders for a honed finish. Ultimately, it's up to your style and needs in the kitchen, but honed quartz tends to give a space an elevated, sophisticated look without being excessively flashy (and granite countertops may no longer be in style, anyway).
How to know if a honed quartz countertop is right for you
From a practical perspective, honed quartz is a good choice if your kitchen gets a lot of natural light. While this is lovely in its own right, shiny countertops can cause an intense glare, while honed ones simply absorb the light, making it easier to cook on sunny days. It's a relatively heat-resistant material, but it does suffer from thermal shock. This happens when there's a stark change in temperature — like placing a hot pan directly on the surface — which can cause the counter to crack. If you have a small kitchen and often need to move hot utensils around, this may not be the best option for you. For a truly heat-resistant countertop material, concrete is actually your best bet.
Scratches are a feature of any kitchen countertop, but honed quartz is particularly helpful in this regard. It's not necessarily more resistant to scratches, but it's very good at obscuring them. A polished finish would make them more apparent.
When it comes to aesthetics, honed quartz keeps things chic and elevated without being plain or boring. The material is soft to both the eyes and the touch, offering a muted look for those wanting a warmer, homier environment. Plus, it gives an interesting tactile dimension to the kitchen, which some avid bakers might appreciate when they're working dough on the counter.