The Best Kitchen Countertop Finish, According To The Property Brothers

Kitchen countertops can pull the room together and should be considered for both their practical and aesthetic properties. The Property Brothers — also known as Drew and Jonathan Scott — know this well. They're fans of a finish that somewhat diverges from the trends, and in a world of gloss and shine, they recommend a honed quartz countertop. This matte finish offers a clean, soft look that subtly enhances your space. Drew actually uses the style on some of his own countertops and loves its natural, understated appearance.

The term "honed" refers to a finish whereby the stone has been ground down to an even consistency across the slab. The result is a soft texture that lacks reflectivity, even if the original stone had this quality to begin with. Honed quartz is non-porous, making it generally stain-resistant, though it may pick up fingerprints and light smudges a bit more readily than a polished finish. For this reason, it's best to wipe off marks promptly, but it is generally regarded as very easy to clean.

Quartz versus granite is one of the great countertop debates, and both are top contenders for a honed finish. Ultimately, it's up to your style and needs in the kitchen, but honed quartz tends to give a space an elevated, sophisticated look without being excessively flashy (and granite countertops may no longer be in style, anyway).