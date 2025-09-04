Joanna Gaines Swears By This Pantry Design (And Describes It In 4 Words)

When TV style guru Joanna Gaines takes on a design project, she goes all out. From using luxe kitchen backsplash material to elevate a culinary space to sacrificing unneeded rooms when they stand in the way of grandeur, she pulls out all the stops to execute a huge, posh kitchen. For storage and functionality, there's one pantry design she swears by: a butler's pantry. Why is this feature absolutely essential for a superstar space? Gaines explains it in four words: tucked-away, inspiring, charming, and creative.

To illustrate just how much Gaines values a butler's pantry, in her own home, she turned her young son's bedroom into one when he was ready to transition to a larger room. The space could've been converted into anything — a home gym, a theater room, an office. But she wanted a butler's pantry and made it happen. Do these spaces really justify sacrificing so much valuable square footage to create one? In a word: Yes.

Butler's pantries are a retro kitchen design definitely worthy of a resurgence in modern homes. If you've never seen one, rest assured, it isn't a space where you lock up the butler until he's needed — although that's not far off from the origins of the design feature. When butler's pantries first gained popularity, during the Victorian Era, they included sleeping quarters for the household butler and served as a functional kitchen extension. Today, butler's pantries no longer include living quarters but remain flexible spaces that greatly enhance kitchen functionality.