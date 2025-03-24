What Does Black Garlic Taste Like & How Does It Differ From Regular Garlic?

Regular garlic transforms into black garlic when it's kept at 140 to 190 degrees Fahrenheit in humid environments for several weeks. While fermentation plays a role in this transformation, so does the Maillard reaction. This heat-driven chemical reaction between a food's amino acids and sugars causes browning, transforming the garlic's appearance and flavor.

You could attempt to make black garlic yourself by leaving a head of garlic in a slow cooker set to a temperature in the necessary range for about three weeks. Wrapping the top of the cooker with aluminum foil helps maintain the humidity, as does resisting the temptation to lift the lid and peek at it too often. Be aware though: This process creates a powerful garlic smell. So, if you do try it, keep the cooker in the garage or a room with the door closed and a window open. Once it's done, leave the garlic in its skin; this is the best way to store black garlic.

Remember that you can't substitute black garlic for fresh garlic; the flavors are too different. However, you could use them together. Beyond that, there are many ways to use this unique product, including blending it into sauces, stews, or soups, rubbing it on chicken or fish before roasting, or making a compound butter for steak. You can also use black garlic to elevate a simple garlic bread recipe. In other words, the options are almost endless.