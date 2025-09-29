Why Costco Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto Is Worth The Higher Price Tag

While it's not terribly challenging to whip up pesto at home, it can be a little time-consuming if you're going to do it right. So when you're short on time, using a store-bought jar can be the way to go — but not all of the green goodness is created equal. However, Food Republic conducted a taste test of grocery store pasta sauces, and concluded that Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is worth not only its price tag, but may even, on its own, warrant investing in a Costco membership.

A 22-ounce jar of the pesto clocks in at around $10 — which actually works out to only a little more than 45 cents per ounce. While some well-known brands hover at about the same price, others creep up to more than a dollar per ounce depending on where you buy them, making Kirkland's pesto a steal, considering it's also superior in quality. Our taste tester noted that "the flavors taste like they are fresh from mortar and pestle" and that the two cheeses and garlic all shine in the bright, herby sauce.