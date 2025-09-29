Why Costco Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto Is Worth The Higher Price Tag
While it's not terribly challenging to whip up pesto at home, it can be a little time-consuming if you're going to do it right. So when you're short on time, using a store-bought jar can be the way to go — but not all of the green goodness is created equal. However, Food Republic conducted a taste test of grocery store pasta sauces, and concluded that Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is worth not only its price tag, but may even, on its own, warrant investing in a Costco membership.
A 22-ounce jar of the pesto clocks in at around $10 — which actually works out to only a little more than 45 cents per ounce. While some well-known brands hover at about the same price, others creep up to more than a dollar per ounce depending on where you buy them, making Kirkland's pesto a steal, considering it's also superior in quality. Our taste tester noted that "the flavors taste like they are fresh from mortar and pestle" and that the two cheeses and garlic all shine in the bright, herby sauce.
Kirkland pesto is excellent and easily preserved
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is a hit with other reviewers, too — people mention appreciating the product's flavor, clean ingredient list, and affordability. One Redditor born and raised in Italy even said that they never purchased pesto at the store until they tried the sauce from Costco and it won them over, writing: "It follows the traditional recipe reasonably ... [and] is better than what you can make without hunting down for the right basil. I admit that I was teary-eyed when I discovered it."
If you're thinking that 22 ounces is a whole lot of pesto, you'd be right! Fortunately, you can prolong its shelf life and keep it handy by freezing it in ice cube trays. Use the frozen cubes directly from the freezer in heated dishes like soups, stews, or a walnut and pesto pasta with shrimp. For cold preparations, let the pesto thaw in the fridge before spreading it on tomato sandwiches, incorporating it into a grilled corn and pesto macaroni salad, or trying it as a mayo-free alternative in tuna salad for a refreshing snack or light lunch.