9 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Baking Cookies

Is there anything better than a fresh batch of cookies? From quick Mexican wedding cookies to three-ingredient peanut butter blossoms to classic chocolate chip, cookies are among some of the easiest (and tastiest) desserts out there. The treats come in all shapes and sizes, including no-bake versions and ones you can "forget" overnight. But, if they're really that simple, why does every baker — myself included — have at least one disastrous batch of cookies in their past?

The answer can range from baking at the wrong temperature to using the wrong ingredients to forgetting to chill the dough. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of tips and tricks to avoid common cookie baking mistakes.

From making hearth breads and pastries in restaurant kitchens to running a catering business, I have first-hand experience of what can go wrong when flour, butter, sugar, and an oven is involved. Who better to help you avoid some of the most common cookie baking mistakes than someone who has made them all and lived to tell the tale? (Not to mention improved their baking game.) So, here are nine mistakes to avoid and ways to increase the odds of perfection when baking your next batch of cookies.