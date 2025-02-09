Mexican Wedding Cookies Have More History (And Names) Than You Think

Mexican wedding cookies are known for their buttery, shortbread-like texture, studded with nuts and coated in a generous portion of powdered sugar. They're light, fluffy, and packed with a rich history and, for some reason, a variety of names. These crumbly treats go by many more names than "Mexican wedding cookies." As for the name "wedding" cookies, the plausible explanation is that these cookies are consistently made in Mexican culture for joyous times like marriage. Since they're often served at weddings as a delicious sweet, the name and historical reason for it might have stuck.

For example, they're also dubbed polvorones (which means dusting, in this case of powdered sugar) in Spanish, Russian tea cakes, pecan sandies because of their sandy texture and chunks of chopped nuts, and even snowballs due to their resemblance and appearance. The reason for all of these names is not clear. Regardless of what you call the treats, the history of these yummy cookies is a bit more traceable than the names. One theory dates back to the 1500s: the cookie's whereabouts came from Spanish conquistadors who brought them to other continents, like North America, where they grew in popularity. Another historical rendition is that these cookies actually had Arabic roots before they even made it to Spain.