The Reason You Should Consider Investing In An Oven Thermometer

Baking is a science. And like other sciences, it's all about precision. For most, this means using a digital weighing scale and the timer on their phone. Most of the time, that's all you really need. For more forgiving baked goods, like a French yogurt cake or an orange bundt cake — especially for the home baker — the fine margins aren't too much of a worry. But if you want to bake like a true pro, a little precision goes a long way.

The easiest way to achieve this is with an oven thermometer. No, not the kind you stick in your turkey every Christmas — it's as simple as a $10 dial you place in your oven that tells you the real story about how hot it is. The truth is, most people have no idea what temperature their oven is actually running at. Sure, you might have set it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit — but how do you know for sure that's what you're getting? Did you calibrate your oven? The answer is probably no.

This can affect your baking, too. When it comes to cakes, for example, a higher temperature will yield a more intense rise and a crisp, browned crust (perfect for muffins), while a lower one will result in a much fluffier sponge without that cracking top (exactly the flexibility you want when making a chocolate and peanut butter Swiss roll, for example).