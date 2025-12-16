Forgotten Cookies Are The Retro Treats That Are Made With An Unconventional Baking Method

Whether you're baking snickerdoodles, gingerbread, or chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, nothing feels longer than the period between when you put your cookies into the oven and when they're ready. But what if we told you that you could go to bed at night and wake up to an oven full of freshly baked cookies? Enter forgotten cookies, a retro meringue-based chocolate chip cookie named for its unconventional baking method: You leave them in a warmed (but powered-down) oven overnight.

Also known as nighty nites and no peeks, these easy cookies are made with egg whites, a pinch of salt, sugar, vanilla extract, semisweet chocolate chips, and, depending on the recipe, nuts. Like other retro desserts your grandparents enjoyed, forgotten cookies are a mid-century recipe that's become a staple at potlucks and church picnics – and for good reason. Similar to no-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls, they're super easy to put together.

You start by beating the egg whites and salt until frothy, then gradually fold in the remaining ingredients. Add small mounds of the mixture onto a nonstick baking surface and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As soon as the cookies are inside, turn off the oven and let them cook slowly for 8 hours, or overnight.

This unconventional technique works because the cookies are meringue-based. Meringue requires a low-and-slow baking environment, such as the residual heat from a gradually cooling oven, to dry out and achieve an irresistible, crispy yet melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's also the perfect baking technique for whipping up a batch of cookies late at night, then enjoying them with your morning coffee or packing them up to bring to a social event.