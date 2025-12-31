When it comes to food, Norwegians excel in many areas: From world-class seafood offerings like salmon and king crab, to an enduring obsession with hot dogs, and a cutting-edge culinary scene with innovative restaurants like the Salmon Eye. Another one of Norway's many talents is its long history of crafting high-quality enamelware, a durable kitchenware of powdered glass bonded onto heavy-gauge steel. In particular, one brand of Norwegian enamelware that fetches a high price tag when sold second-hand is from the brand Cathrineholm.

Cathrineholm is best known for its iconic, colorful mid-century modern enamel kitchenware, particularly the hugely popular lotus pattern, which features a bold, repeating arrangement of petal-like shapes in contrasting colors to the rest of the piece. The Cathrineholm factory was responsible for producing the enamelware, with its overall design direction shaped by Grete Prytz Kittelsen, a key innovator of Scandinavian design. Under Kittelsen's leadership, Cathrineholm pieces were characterized by clean lines and bold, contrasting colors. However, the celebrated lotus pattern itself is actually attributed to Arne Clausen, a decorator at the factory. Fun fact: Kittelsen openly claimed to have hated the now-iconic lotus design!

Part of the enduring value of Cathrineholm enamelware lies in the fact that it can no longer be purchased new, as the factory unfortunately closed in the early 1970s, which makes this coveted enamelware a collector's darling. Today, Cathrineholm pieces can fetch a very high price tag in the second-hand market. Well-preserved pieces with sought-after patterns like the lotus design can fetch prices of around $500, while smaller pieces like plates or bowls typically range from $70 to over $100.