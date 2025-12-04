How Much Your Old Sterling Silverware Set Is Actually Worth

Once a hallmark of wealth and fine dining etiquette, sterling silver is becoming increasingly rare in everyday households. Much like the once-popular china cabinet, it's commonly found tucked away in grandma's house, valued for its decorative appeal rather than everyday use. If you happen to come across an old set of sterling silverware, there's a chance it could be worth a tidy sum. To find out how to assess its value, Food Republic spoke with antiques specialist Kayleigh Davies.

"Weight is key, as sterling silver has an intrinsic melt value, so even very plain or damaged pieces are worth their weight in silver," Davies told us. "Heavier is better." Sterling silver is usually 92.5% silver, with the other 7.5% often being made up of other invaluable metals like copper. So to find out the actual pure silver content of your set, weigh it and multiply by 0.925. It's also worth looking up the current spot price of silver, which fluctuates regularly in response to market supply and demand.

Beyond weight, make sure to assess the overall condition of a piece. Sterling silver is a soft metal, so it is prone to dents, scratches, and general wear-and-tear that "can affect value dramatically," Davies noted. For sparkling silverware, consider using aluminum foil to restore its shine. "Look out for engravings and monograms — these can push the value of an item down, but if it's a particularly interesting engraving or indicates a link to a noble family then the value can go up," she added.