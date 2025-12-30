Gordon Ramsay Gives Grilled Cheese A Gourmet Touch Using This Basic Vegetable

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has given us some terrible grilled cheese advice in the past (burnt bread and hard cheeses that didn't melt well). But even a legend can have an off day. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the "Hell's Kitchen" star offered up some grilled cheese redemption with a sammie tip that's great advice: adding caramelized onions that have been deglazed in sherry vinegar. To paraphrase Darth Vader: "The umami is strong with this one."

Caramelized onions, on their own, are great in just about any savory recipe, bringing a depth of flavor that includes sweetness and a hint of nuttiness. The addition of a splash of sherry vinegar takes the taste over the top, enhancing the flavor of the onions and bringing its own flavor complexity with acidity, brightness, and sweetness. Pair these upgraded onions with a great bread — sweet breads might be the perfect thing for this particular sandwich — and a fantastic cheese, and you've got a combo made in sandwich heaven.

To turn your heavenly grilled cheese into a true feast, you might consider pairing it with a tomato soup that features Gordon Ramsay's powerful secret for great flavor, which is adding pesto created using sundried tomatoes. This normally simple soup-sandwich combo gets a major gourmet upgrade with these refined touches from a master chef.