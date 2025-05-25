The 3 Sweet Breads To Try For Your Next Grilled Cheese

If you're anything like us, you love being on a food journey to make the best grilled cheese. You may even know that sourdough is one of the best breads for making a crispy one, or that a waffle maker is one kitchen appliance that can help you achieve extra crunchy results. But did you know that you can take things to another level by swapping out the sourdough for something a little ... sweeter? Food Republic spoke to Owen Han, content creator and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," to learn more about his three favorite sweet breads that can upgrade your grilled cheese game.

According to Han, delicate and sweet breads like Hawaiian rolls, brioche, or challah bread need some special treatment. Because they tend to be softer and richer than other types, they can sometimes soak up butter too quickly, resulting in a soggy sandwich. These three options, however, strike the right balance between tender and sturdy to create a pillowy-yet-crispy result. You'll still need to watch them carefully, though, and adjust the heat accordingly. "Brioche and Hawaiian rolls can go from golden to burnt fast, so I use medium heat and take my time," Han said. Regarding challah bread, it's a little sturdier than the other two, so while it won't burn as quickly, it's still a good idea to use medium heat and carefully watch the coloring.