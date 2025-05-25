The 3 Sweet Breads To Try For Your Next Grilled Cheese
If you're anything like us, you love being on a food journey to make the best grilled cheese. You may even know that sourdough is one of the best breads for making a crispy one, or that a waffle maker is one kitchen appliance that can help you achieve extra crunchy results. But did you know that you can take things to another level by swapping out the sourdough for something a little ... sweeter? Food Republic spoke to Owen Han, content creator and cookbook author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," to learn more about his three favorite sweet breads that can upgrade your grilled cheese game.
According to Han, delicate and sweet breads like Hawaiian rolls, brioche, or challah bread need some special treatment. Because they tend to be softer and richer than other types, they can sometimes soak up butter too quickly, resulting in a soggy sandwich. These three options, however, strike the right balance between tender and sturdy to create a pillowy-yet-crispy result. You'll still need to watch them carefully, though, and adjust the heat accordingly. "Brioche and Hawaiian rolls can go from golden to burnt fast, so I use medium heat and take my time," Han said. Regarding challah bread, it's a little sturdier than the other two, so while it won't burn as quickly, it's still a good idea to use medium heat and carefully watch the coloring.
Tips for making sweet bread grilled cheese
When making grilled cheese with sweet breads, you need to choose a cheese that balances them out. "For brioche, I go with sharp white cheddar or gruyere," Owen Han said. "Hawaiian rolls work well with pepper jack or aged gouda to cut the sweetness. Challah is great with something creamy like fontina or brie." He also said that it's a good idea to let your cheese come to room temperature before grilling to allow for more even melting (and don't forget to grate your cheese for the best consistency when possible — obviously, you won't grate brie).
While you're at it, if you want to elevate your sandwich even further, you can consider pairing your grilled cheese with some other ingredients that work well. For example, there are cheese and blueberry pairings that would be delicious (think blueberry jam and creamy goat cheese on challah). If you want to go for something totally unique, there's an unexpected cheese and chocolate pairing that would shine on some brioche — get a nice sharp cheddar and some dark chocolate for a stunning bite.
When preparing your sandwich to hit the heat, Han doesn't use butter alone. "I like using a mix of butter and mayo on the outside for even browning," Han said. As your sandwich sizzles away, Han recommended pressing it gently down and then letting it rest for a couple of minutes before slicing. This allows the cheese to set a bit, so you don't lose everything.