Gordon Ramsay's Powerful Secret For Flavorful Tomato Soup

When it comes to warming winter comfort foods, you can't do better than grilled cheese and tomato soup. That particular pairing is as close to universally beloved food as anything can be — and while everyone likely has their own way of making it, there are always ways to squeeze more flavor out of the humble tomato. Very few people know more about flavor than Michelin-starred chef and all-around culinary savant Gordon Ramsay. Scotland's second biggest contribution to global cuisine (after the deep-fried candy bar, of course) has a particularly ingenious, simple technique for adding flavor to your tomato soup: a pesto topping made of sun-dried tomatoes.

Sun-dried tomatoes lose all their water through the drying process, resulting in a tomatoey flavor concentrated into a deep, rich sweetness. A perfect balance of sweet, savory, and umami. In his tomato soup recipe on YouTube, Ramsay uses a pestle and mortar to make pesto out of his sun-dried tomatoes. Grinding them up intensifies the flavors even more, by breaking down the cell walls in the tomato and expressing its oils. To make it a proper pesto, he adds toasted pine nuts, parmesan, extra-virgin olive oil, and freshly cracked black pepper. But it's not the only tomato soup secret Ramsay has up his sleeve.