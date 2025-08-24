The Cheese Trick Gordon Ramsay Swears By For Next-Level Burgers

Getting your cheese to perfectly melt on your burger can make or break your meal. While most recipes just have you add a lid to the patty, Gordon Ramsay suggests tossing a slice of cheese into a hot pan with a sprinkle of salt and letting it melt directly on the heat. Caramelization requires low enough levels of moisture to cook the sugars rather than steam them, so that little extra salt helps draw out excess water while also adding flavor. You won't need much time if your pan is hot enough; just 10 seconds can leave you with a bubbling, caramelized spread of goodness ready for the next step. Ramsay places the bottom bun directly on top of the melted cheese and, using a spinning motion, gathers it all up to create a melty, roasted topping that upgrades any burger.

The key here is to use cheese with enough fat that it won't stick to the pan. Cheddar and American cheese are great choices, but you can get creative and even use Bobby Flay's Memorial Day burger topping, pimento cheese, provided you use a non-stick pan. While this may not work for every type of cheese, most varieties have the fat content you need to customize your burger however you like.