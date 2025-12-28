10 Unique Ways To Season Chicken You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Need a little inspiration for your chicken? We can sometimes fall into a bit of a rut with it. A bit of salt and pepper, maybe a sprinkle of garlic powder — that'll do. Well, we're on a mission to change that. We got the opportunity to talk to Brian Walter, the Executive Chef at 87 Sussex in New Jersey and the owner of Bayberry Culinary Consultants. He's a classically trained French chef with a wealth of knowledge. Not only does he run busy kitchens, but he also teaches cooking classes, develops culinary products, and writes about food.

Brian shared with us some fantastic ways to season chicken that we've never thought of. He told us about spices from different parts of the world that you don't often see in Western home cooking. There's even a historical spice that was commonplace hundreds of years ago but has all but disappeared today. It's not just exotic ingredients, though, as he also suggests seasonings that we already have in our cabinet, but with a twist. Along the way, Brian also shares some great cooking tips to help us get the best out of these seasonings. By the time you finish reading, you'll be closer to becoming a chicken seasoning expert, and you might even discover some new ingredients to add to your spice collection.