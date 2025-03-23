The Secret To The Crispiest Roast Chicken Is ... Water?

There's nothing quite like the crackle of skin as you cut into a juicy, golden-brown roast chicken fresh out of the oven (and freshly rested, of course). While a delicious, full roast chicken can be achieved with nothing more than some salt and pepper — Ina Garten calls it the simplest dish in the world to cook — there are some ways to ensure you get the crispiest possible skin without the risk of overcooking the bird. One way, according to Maricel Gentile, cookbook author, chef, and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, is to use water.

The beauty of chef Gentile's two-step approach is how it utilizes liquid to create the most moist meat on the inside before evaporating, leaving time for the skin to crisp up. "By using steam early in the roasting process, it helps break down that fat while evenly cooking the chicken and not drying it out," she reveals. "About halfway through cooking, all water is removed, and then you finish with dry heat to crisp the skin."

According to Gentile, if you're looking for precedent, there's a clear example. Cooking chicken this way, with a steam then dry method, is similar to how Peking Duck is made because both techniques use water to render the fat, keep the meat moist, and then use a dry cooking phase to give the skin that ultra-crispiness we love," she explains.