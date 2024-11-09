The Seasoning Mistake You're Probably Making With Steak

Seasoning steak is an art, and it can be tricky to wrap your head around the sheer number of hacks, tips, and tricks there are when it comes to making the most of any cut. However, there's one common mistake that doesn't have to do with what you use to season your steak but rather when.

Chef Pierre Albaladejo is an expert when it comes to pretty much anything culinary. He's executive chef at the Park Hyatt Aviara on the California coastline and has over three decades of cooking in Michelin starred-restaurants (and even for the French president) under his belt. He suggests that you season steak well in advance to maximize its effectiveness. "The thicker the cut, the longer it takes for seasoning to penetrate the tissues," he explains. "For a tri-tip, a minimum of six hours is ideal, though up to 24 hours can enhance flavor. For thinner cuts, you can season them a few minutes before cooking, allowing them to sit at room temperature until they go on the grill or in a pan."