The Seasoning Mistake You're Probably Making With Steak
Seasoning steak is an art, and it can be tricky to wrap your head around the sheer number of hacks, tips, and tricks there are when it comes to making the most of any cut. However, there's one common mistake that doesn't have to do with what you use to season your steak but rather when.
Chef Pierre Albaladejo is an expert when it comes to pretty much anything culinary. He's executive chef at the Park Hyatt Aviara on the California coastline and has over three decades of cooking in Michelin starred-restaurants (and even for the French president) under his belt. He suggests that you season steak well in advance to maximize its effectiveness. "The thicker the cut, the longer it takes for seasoning to penetrate the tissues," he explains. "For a tri-tip, a minimum of six hours is ideal, though up to 24 hours can enhance flavor. For thinner cuts, you can season them a few minutes before cooking, allowing them to sit at room temperature until they go on the grill or in a pan."
Albaladejo's other tips for perfect steak
As with seasoning your meat too late, cooking your steak right out of the fridge is a common mistake. Letting it come up to room temperature before cooking is key to getting a tender, delicious result. According to chef Pierre Albaladejo, "The seasoning penetrates the tissues more evenly, flavoring the meat throughout rather than just on the surface." He also says that placing a piece of cold meat directly in a ripping hot pan will cause the fibres to seize up, leading to tough, chewy steak. "Letting meat sit at room temperature helps enhance tenderness," Albaladejo states. If you want to be sure of the temperature, use a thermometer (a cake tester will do in a pinch). It's the only really foolproof way to ensure perfect steak.
Once the steak is cooked, chef Albaladejo allows the meat to rest for a few minutes before serving it. This step (the most crucial, according to the late Anthony Bourdain) allows the meat's juices to be evenly redistributed, resulting in a much juicier and extremely tender bite. Finally, adding a little fat to finish things off can provide a boost to richness and mouthfeel. "I always put a chuck of butter on top when it's coming out the pan or grill and let it melt evenly on top," says Albaladejo. "This helps a lot to tenderize it and give it a good flavor."