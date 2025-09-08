The Crucial Step When Seasoning (And Dry Brining) Steaks For An Extra Crispy Crust

When you need to serve steak and impress your guests, it helps to achieve that crispy crust that delivers tons of caramelized flavor. According to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, the key to achieving this Maillard reaction all boils down to one thing: A dry surface.

"Surface moisture is the enemy of browning," Stevens says. "If the steak's wet, the heat goes into evaporating water instead of triggering the Maillard reaction." If your meat has a wet exterior, it'll essentially steam rather than sear. The interior of your steak still cooks during this process, so if you try to get a great crust on a wet steak, you may risk overcooking it. Since paper towels are all you need to guarantee a dry surface, you should always observe this quick but crucial step for the best end result.

"A dry surface helps you get that crisp, seared crust — especially important when pan-searing or using high heat," Stevens continues. If you really want extra juicy steaks with the perfect crust, Stevens suggests dry brining in some quality flaked salt for maximum flavor.