Here's What Actually Happens To Returned Food Items At Costco

One of the most notable of the many perks of a Costco membership is the chain's extremely generous returns policy. Most items have no time-limits on when they need to be returned, and forget about searching for old receipts, as all purchases are tracked via a member's card. Maybe your Christmas holiday cookies didn't live up to your expectations, but have you ever wondered what actually happens to food items once they've been returned?

Well, the fate of returned items at Costco depends on whether the item is perishable or non-perishable. For perishable food items — even if they're unopened, vacuum sealed, or still frozen – Costco's standard policy is simple: Throw it away. Once food leaves the store, Costco cannot guarantee its quality. Employees have no way of knowing if it was stored properly at home — maybe the fridge wasn't cold enough, or frozen items were thawed and then refrozen, making the food unsafe to consume. Reselling returned perishables would be a huge liability risk, even if they look to be in perfectly good shape.

Luckily, not all returned Costco products end up in the trash. Non-perishable items like clothing or electronics that are still in good condition are usually just resold at lower prices. For items that are not resellable, they're usually returned to the original vendors, who give Costco full or partial credit on the item. Also, some returned items are sold by Costco to bulk-buy outlets, which purchase excess of returned stock in large quantities and resell it through discount retailers or liquidation stores.