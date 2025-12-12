Costco's Worst Holiday Cookies Are A Mixed Bag

The winter holidays are a festive time for food, whether you're trying TikTok's rosemary Christmas tree cocktail hack, or making mint truffles, Gordon Ramsay-style. And who could forget the holiday cookies? This year, if you'd rather outsource your baking, Costco offers a plethora of options, including these six sets that Food Republic tried and ranked. And if you're wondering which ones you might want to avoid, it's the Kirkland Signature European Cookies with Belgian Chocolate, which contain about three pounds of cookies for $19.99.

If you're surprised that this set of cookies came in dead last — particularly since they have been a favorite for years with Costco customers — perhaps it's a matter of timing. On the cookies' product page on Costco's website, several reviewers have remarked that this year's batch of Belgian chocolate cookies are nowhere near as good as previous year's, including as recently as last year.

According to Food Republic, though, they weren't all bad; our reviewer felt some were, in fact, quite delicious. For example, the Chocolate Bliss, a shortbread cookie with a coating of semisweet chocolate, has been well received over the years. And while all the cookies might not taste good, they're all at least quite pretty, and would look beautiful added to any holiday spread.