Alex Guarnaschelli Adds This Powerhouse Baking Ingredient To Pot Roast

Just like adding bold dried fruit to your pot roast, Alex Guarnaschelli's use of brown sugar creates dynamite tastes (via YouTube). When rich, marbled red meat encounters sweet, earthy flavors, the two complement each other to form a more delicious protein and a far richer sauce. While there are plenty of mistakes everyone makes with pot roast, adding a dash of sugar isn't one of them.

The type of brown sugar you use matters, and Guarnaschelli opts for dark over light. Dark varieties have almost double the amount of molasses, which is what gives brown sugar that incomparable flavor when compared to standard white. When heated, it creates a caramel taste that works perfectly with seared red meat, simmering together in a crock pot until the two meld together to form something completely new. If you use light brown sugar instead, you'll still get some of that great flavor, but not enough to cut through stronger tastes like herbs, vinegar, and onion.

Even if you don't want the extra sweetness, dark brown sugar is still good to keep on hand in case of emergencies. Too much wine, vinegar, or citrus juice can mess with the flavor profile of your pot roast, but even a spoonful of sugar can blunt their bite significantly. While white sugar can still do the job, brown sugar blends into the background a bit better, so you avoid conflicting flavors. However, if you don't have brown sugar on hand, there are plenty of substitutes for every occasion.