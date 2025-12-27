The Dollar Tree Kitchen Gadget That Will Change The Way You Cook Ground Meat

Ground meat forms the protein base for thousands of recipes, like classic ground beef meals that have been forgotten, or shepherd's pie made using Aldi's best-kept secret: meat like ground lamb. And aside from its deliciousness, it's fairly economical and quick to cook up for busy weeknight meals. However, mincing the meat can be tedious, and it can also be difficult to break it up into uniform pieces. Lucky for you, Dollar Tree — which has been knocking it out of the park with its cluttered kitchen junk solutions — has an inexpensive kitchen gadget which will revolutionize the way you cook ground meat: It's the Cooking Concepts brand meat chopper.

Of course, since you're buying it from Dollar Tree, this tool costs a mere $1.25, which is a fraction of the price of the name-brand OXO version, which retails for $11.99. With the cost of investment this small, you need to pick one up, because not only does it help you quickly create same-size bits of meat thanks to its five blades (which protrude from a center point like spokes on a bike wheel), it helps reduce the hand and arm fatigue that can come with slamming a turner down over and over again.