The Dollar Tree Solution For That Cluttered Kitchen Junk Drawer
There are plenty of stores with options that might help you de-clutter your kitchen. Home Depot's pegboards can help you get organized fast, and Ikea has a whole variety of must-haves for achieving kitchen zen. But none may be nearly as inexpensive and easy as the Dollar Tree, which has drawer organizers that are basically guaranteed to transform your kitchen's junk drawer.
The "Essentials" brand organizers come in four different sizes and will cost you about $1.50 each, making it easy to mix and match them to fit. Each measures two inches in depth, so they'll likely fit most standard-sized drawers. The largest is rectangular with a measurement of 9.75 inches by 6.75 inches while the medium size square organizer clocks in at 6.75 inches on all sides. Either will easily store large ladles, spatulas, beaters for hand mixers, and other kitchen tools. Then, the store also offers slimmer rectangular holders, each just shy of four inches wide. The larger of the two is 13.5 inches long while the medium-length version measures almost 10 inches. Both of the smaller options are perfect for organizing forks, spoons, kitchen shears, thermometers, and serving utensils.
Whether you choose the larger or smaller bins, they all come in black and white, so they'll match any kitchen decor. Plus, as an added bonus, all of them have grip bottoms to keep everything in place.
Reviews and other uses for Dollar Tree's drawer organizers
Reviews of Dollar Tree's organizers are primarily positive with people noting that they're easy to clean, fit well in their drawers, and are sturdy. One commenter even wrote, "I tried so many flatware organizers and could not get [a] good fit. I finally decided to try these. I was able to get a perfect fit for all of my pieces. It looks custom made" (per Dollar Tree).
While these handy organizers are great for tackling clutter, they're versatile, too. For another kitchen-related use, try freezing water in them to make large ice blocks for coolers or entertaining — they're perfect for keeping food cold at a cookout. Or, use them to organize food in the fridge to make it easier to quickly pack lunches or for little ones to find their afternoon snack. They're also perfect for storing kitchen towels either in or out of a drawer.
Stack spice jars in them to keep things organized in the pantry. Keep like dry goods together — bags of rice, flour, or even different types of nuts all sorted in one convenient place. They're also a great way to keep your canned goods organized in a single spot — think of it! All your canned cream of mushroom soups together, or your jarred pasta sauces forever organized.