The Dollar Tree Solution For That Cluttered Kitchen Junk Drawer

There are plenty of stores with options that might help you de-clutter your kitchen. Home Depot's pegboards can help you get organized fast, and Ikea has a whole variety of must-haves for achieving kitchen zen. But none may be nearly as inexpensive and easy as the Dollar Tree, which has drawer organizers that are basically guaranteed to transform your kitchen's junk drawer.

The "Essentials" brand organizers come in four different sizes and will cost you about $1.50 each, making it easy to mix and match them to fit. Each measures two inches in depth, so they'll likely fit most standard-sized drawers. The largest is rectangular with a measurement of 9.75 inches by 6.75 inches while the medium size square organizer clocks in at 6.75 inches on all sides. Either will easily store large ladles, spatulas, beaters for hand mixers, and other kitchen tools. Then, the store also offers slimmer rectangular holders, each just shy of four inches wide. The larger of the two is 13.5 inches long while the medium-length version measures almost 10 inches. Both of the smaller options are perfect for organizing forks, spoons, kitchen shears, thermometers, and serving utensils.

Whether you choose the larger or smaller bins, they all come in black and white, so they'll match any kitchen decor. Plus, as an added bonus, all of them have grip bottoms to keep everything in place.