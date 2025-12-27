The Type Of Liner You Should Avoid Using In Your Air Fryer Unless You Have Good Homeowners Insurance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you absolutely can use a liner in your air fryer, there are some types that just aren't suited to your countertop kitchen gadget. While wax paper may make cleanup and prep much easier, the same things that make it so effective for some jobs make it completely unsuitable for others.

Wax paper is coated in paraffin, an odorless, often colorless material that is fantastic for keeping sticky materials, like dough and melted chocolate, from clinging to surfaces. But like a candle, this wax starts melting at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Wax paper ignites at relatively low temperatures, and while it may not burn long, your air fryer exceeds that heat for just about any recipe. If you use wax paper as a liner, your best-case scenario is a web of melted paper and wax all over the bottom of your basket. In the worst case, burning wax paper could potentially catch the plastic and delicate components of your air fryer on fire, leading to a kitchen nightmare.

The best type of liners to use in an air fryer combines high heat resistance with breathability, allowing air to flow freely around your food without combusting. Wax paper's disposability may make it tempting to use, but there are plenty of readily available, affordable options you can opt for instead, whether you want something single-use or reusable.