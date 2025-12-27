The Type Of Liner You Should Avoid Using In Your Air Fryer Unless You Have Good Homeowners Insurance
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While you absolutely can use a liner in your air fryer, there are some types that just aren't suited to your countertop kitchen gadget. While wax paper may make cleanup and prep much easier, the same things that make it so effective for some jobs make it completely unsuitable for others.
Wax paper is coated in paraffin, an odorless, often colorless material that is fantastic for keeping sticky materials, like dough and melted chocolate, from clinging to surfaces. But like a candle, this wax starts melting at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Wax paper ignites at relatively low temperatures, and while it may not burn long, your air fryer exceeds that heat for just about any recipe. If you use wax paper as a liner, your best-case scenario is a web of melted paper and wax all over the bottom of your basket. In the worst case, burning wax paper could potentially catch the plastic and delicate components of your air fryer on fire, leading to a kitchen nightmare.
The best type of liners to use in an air fryer combines high heat resistance with breathability, allowing air to flow freely around your food without combusting. Wax paper's disposability may make it tempting to use, but there are plenty of readily available, affordable options you can opt for instead, whether you want something single-use or reusable.
What type of liner to use in your air fryer instead
The right liner helps prevent buildup that may require harsh cleaners, something you should always avoid with your air fryer. Each option has its own relative strengths and weaknesses, but all of them are better than risking a fire with wax paper.
If you want a disposable option, look no further than parchment paper. Breathable, affordable, and probably already in your kitchen, it's a great choice when you need something right away. Round coffee filters also work fine, but they're quite thin, so be sure to only use them when you won't be cooking for very long. Both choices, however, require you to perforate them beforehand, poking tiny holes to promote air circulation. If you're a dedicated air fryer chef, you can buy some perforated parchment papers online that come pre-made with airholes and fit most baskets.
If you want something more durable and reusable, there are plenty of silicone air fryer liners available online. You'll want to find something heat-resistant up to your machine's max temperature, and that comes with plenty of holes or vents to allow for air flow. To avoid a situation like with wax paper, you'll also want to get one that conforms as perfectly as possible to your specific machine's dimensions. Should your silicone liner touch the heating element, it could melt, deform, or even possibly burn.