Should You Be Using A Liner In Your Air Fryer?

Air fryers have become a permanent appliance for many, and not something you need to purge from your kitchen due to disuse. The hot air that circulates throughout the chamber is perfect for everything from cooking chicken breasts to baking individual portions of cookies. But when you're done using it, cleanup can be a pain. Many people have turned to air fryer liners to help reduce mess and limit how often they have to deep clean the appliance (thus saving time), but is it the right choice for you, too?

If you struggle to keep up with cleaning your air fryer often enough — especially right when it needs it — liners can be a great way to upgrade your experience with the appliance. They sit at the bottom of the basket and provide a barrier between it and your greasy, splattering, cheesy, or otherwise dripping food (plus any cooking spray you might use).

While some liners are perforated so juices from meat, for example, can drip into the basket pan, they still help prevent food from getting burned on. This, in turn, keeps the air fryer in better condition. Plus, they come in different sizes and shapes, so you're sure to find one that fits your basket, and you don't have to eyeball-measure sheets of parchment paper or aluminum foil (which are not interchangeable) each time you use the air fryer.