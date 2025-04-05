What Is The Best Type Of Liner To Use In Your Air Fryer?

Air fryers have taken over our kitchens, making crispy fries, juicy chicken, and even freshly baked cookies in half the time it used to take. But with great convenience comes great responsibility, including choosing the right liner. So, if you were wondering what's the best type, we got you. Parchment paper, foil, and silicone each have their strengths, but one can make the difference between an easy cleanup and a sticky, burnt disaster.

Parchment paper is the reigning champion of air fryer liners. It's cheap, non-stick, heat-resistant, and breathable, allowing air to circulate and crisp food evenly (essential for reheating french fries). It's also disposable, making cleanup easy. However, there is a catch: Standard parchment paper isn't actually made to withstand the air fryer's intense heat and can curl or even burn if not used carefully. That's why perforated parchment paper is the better choice. With tiny holes that keep air moving, it's specifically designed for air frying. However, any type of parchment paper can be a bit delicate, and if not weighed down with food, it may flutter up and touch the heating element, which is a definite fire hazard. Make sure you always load your fryer properly to keep things safe. It also matters where you place your air fryer in your kitchen. Keep it on a heat-resistant, level surface with plenty of ventilation to ensures proper airflow. Safety first!