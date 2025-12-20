Yes, You Can Make Cinnamon Rolls With King's Hawaiian Rolls
Sure, the origin of Hawaiian rolls is fascinating, but what's even more so is that you can really turn these soft, sweet babies into cinnamon rolls. Yes, yes — you can also use them to make sweet and salty garlic bread (a true delight), but we're talking cinnamon rolls here, people. These might be the easiest ones you'll ever make, too.
Of course, you can be fancy and stuff your treats with cream cheese frosting, but if you don't have a pastry bag at the ready, feel free to skip that. Instead, cut the rolls in half (either individually or as one giant mass), then lay down your filling. Pop the tops back onto the rolls, cover them to prevent burning, and bake until they're warmed through, with an ooey-gooey cinnamon center. If you want them to look more like traditional cinnamon rolls, just cut a swirl into the middle before you pour your cinnamon butter on top.
Once that's done, you can eat them as-is, or let them cool just a touch and slather them with your favorite topping. May we humbly suggest the cream cheese frosting from our pumpkin ale cinnamon roll recipe? It's got butterscotch Schnapps. Need we say more?
Other ways you can jazz up your King's Hawaiian cinnamon rolls
If you want to take these delicious morsels up a notch, doing so is pretty simple. Just adjust your filling or frosting. Personally, no matter what time of year it is, we vibe autumnal flavors — swapping half of your butter for canned pumpkin (and maybe tossing in some nutmeg to give it a truly cozy twist) is an easy way to take this from good to great. Drizzle a little caramel sauce on top for the ultimate decadence. You can even make your own pumpkin pie spice blend to add layers of flavor that will pair perfectly with your filling.
Not a pumpkin pie fan? No problem. Take a page from another dessert's book and add crushed pecans to your filling. If you toast them first, they'll get deliciously crunchy. Paired with the rich, buttery cinnamon filling, you'll get notes of nutty praline in every bite.
Or get really wild with it. Swap the cinnamon filling for blueberry jam or Nutella for a totally unique experience. If you use blueberry jam, we strongly suggest serving your rolls with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. For Nutella, maybe some marshmallow spread on top for a s'mores-like pastry.