Yes, You Can Make Cinnamon Rolls With King's Hawaiian Rolls

Sure, the origin of Hawaiian rolls is fascinating, but what's even more so is that you can really turn these soft, sweet babies into cinnamon rolls. Yes, yes — you can also use them to make sweet and salty garlic bread (a true delight), but we're talking cinnamon rolls here, people. These might be the easiest ones you'll ever make, too.

Of course, you can be fancy and stuff your treats with cream cheese frosting, but if you don't have a pastry bag at the ready, feel free to skip that. Instead, cut the rolls in half (either individually or as one giant mass), then lay down your filling. Pop the tops back onto the rolls, cover them to prevent burning, and bake until they're warmed through, with an ooey-gooey cinnamon center. If you want them to look more like traditional cinnamon rolls, just cut a swirl into the middle before you pour your cinnamon butter on top.

Once that's done, you can eat them as-is, or let them cool just a touch and slather them with your favorite topping. May we humbly suggest the cream cheese frosting from our pumpkin ale cinnamon roll recipe? It's got butterscotch Schnapps. Need we say more?