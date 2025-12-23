We Wish This Domino's Fast Food Policy Still Existed

The 1990s were a wild time for pizza fans, as the Big Three chains — Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, and Domino's — slugged it out for pie supremacy among hungry Americans. While the former two competed over who could offer customers the biggest pizza, Domino's focused on a different approach. It poured its energy into a fast food policy Food Republic wishes still existed: delivery in 30 minutes or less, or your pie was free (eventually modified to $3 off your order).

The idea, which began in the late 1970s and became an official guarantee by 1985, was founder Thomas Monaghan's response to Domino's getting dominated by Pizza Hut. Domino's would not only bring your piping hot pie to your front door — it would do so in about the same time it takes to preheat your oven and bake up your favorite frozen pizza. This stood in stark contrast to its rivals, who didn't even offer delivery at the time.

Things were going well for Domino's, which also popularized a mascot, the Noid, during this era. But a series of serious car accidents linked to reckless delivery driving — one of which led to a trial awarding nearly $80 million to a victim — combined with a bizarre hostage situation involving a mentally ill man whose last name happened to be "Noid," ultimately pushed Monaghan to shutter the 30-minutes-or-less guarantee in 1993.