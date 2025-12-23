The LAX Restaurant With The Worst Possible Rating, According To Yelp

The city of Los Angeles is known for many things, including its chef-led Thai Town food crawls and numerous Keith Lee-approved restaurants; however, great airport food is not one of them, aside from a handful of acceptable eateries. While dining at the airport always leaves something to be desired, if you're passing through LAX, there's one restaurant you probably want to steer clear of, according to Yelp: Urban Market. Located in Terminal 1 of LAX, the restaurant has a one-star Yelp rating and some very disappointing reviews.

Yelp reviews indicate that the restaurant serves a selection of Mexican-inspired items and has a bar where customers can order alcoholic beverages. However, diners have a lot to say about the food, and none of it is good, starting with Urban Market's quesadilla. While generally considered an easy dish that's hard to mess up, according to one Yelp review, it's "a low-quality chicken quesadilla that didn't have enough cheese to even be considered a quesadilla."

Customers also aren't fans of its smoky tomato soup, which they describe as "like drinking from an ashtray," or the microwaved food. As one review said, "I normally wouldn't have an issue with microwave food, especially in an airport setting. ... But my burrito was still cold in the middle," and dry to boot.

If you think grabbing a drink at the bar will make your meal more bearable, think again. Customers were not enthused about the bar service –- or lack thereof –- and the foul odors. One Yelp review wrote, "We sat at the bar and were immediately met with a vomit smell that attracted at least 30 bar/fruit flies." This is likely caused by spilled sugary drinks and decomposing food or gunk in drains, mops, and garbage bins — all of which are unappetizing to consider.