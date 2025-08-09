How To Score Affordable (And Delicious) Airport Meals
Airport food doesn't exactly have the best reputation — it's often seen as overpriced and underwhelming. But that doesn't mean you have to endure mediocre sandwiches with soggy bread or lukewarm ready meals every time you fly. Food Republic spoke with Whitney Haldeman, luxury travel advisor and founder of Atlas Adventures — and according to her, if you know where to look, you can find a variety of good options.
"The most surefire strategy for finding better food without the markup is to consider location and timing," Haldeman told us. Airports are divided into pre- and post-security zones, and according to Haldeman, you should eat before going through security. "Local vendors are more likely to be located outside of the secured areas. Options are typically more varied than with multinational chains and the value for money tends to be higher," she explained.
Of course, eating before security isn't always possible — long lines or unexpected delays can leave you rushing straight to the gate. If you have lounge access, you're in luck, as Haldeman notes they often "have better food and more generous portions than what's available in the terminal." But if you can't get to a lounge and are already through and underwhelmed by the post-security food options, Haldeman recommends a simple fix: "Grabbing a healthy snack from a newsstand (think: fruits and nuts)."
Timing and location are key to a great airport meal
What you eat at an airport often comes down to how much time you have. "If you have 30 minutes or less, opt for [grab-and-go items] like a fresh sandwich, sushi set, or hearty salad," Whitney Haldeman suggested. She also recommended avoiding places with long wait times. If you're in an unfamiliar airport, modern technology can be your best asset. "Some people don't realize Google Maps (and reviews) still works in airports. So if I'm on unfamiliar territory, I always use it to help narrow down options," she said.
When traveling internationally, food quality can improve dramatically. "Airports like Changi (Singapore), Incheon (Seoul), and even Madrid Barajas offer genuinely delicious meals at a reasonable price, especially compared to U.S. airports," Haldeman noted. Changi, which was named the World's Best Airport 2025 by air transport rating organization Skytrax, even offers a local-style hawker center where you can try a variety of excellent dishes — including chicken laksa and pork satay with peanut dipping sauce — at affordable prices.
Haldeman's final piece of advice is a reminder that sometimes, the best and most affordable airport meal is one you make yourself. "Ultimately, nothing beats the value and deliciousness of planning ahead and bringing your own treats in with you." In the unpredictable world of air travel, having a backup snack on hand is a simple yet effective way to take control of the chaos.