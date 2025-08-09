How To Score Affordable (And Delicious) Airport Meals

Airport food doesn't exactly have the best reputation — it's often seen as overpriced and underwhelming. But that doesn't mean you have to endure mediocre sandwiches with soggy bread or lukewarm ready meals every time you fly. Food Republic spoke with Whitney Haldeman, luxury travel advisor and founder of Atlas Adventures — and according to her, if you know where to look, you can find a variety of good options.

"The most surefire strategy for finding better food without the markup is to consider location and timing," Haldeman told us. Airports are divided into pre- and post-security zones, and according to Haldeman, you should eat before going through security. "Local vendors are more likely to be located outside of the secured areas. Options are typically more varied than with multinational chains and the value for money tends to be higher," she explained.

Of course, eating before security isn't always possible — long lines or unexpected delays can leave you rushing straight to the gate. If you have lounge access, you're in luck, as Haldeman notes they often "have better food and more generous portions than what's available in the terminal." But if you can't get to a lounge and are already through and underwhelmed by the post-security food options, Haldeman recommends a simple fix: "Grabbing a healthy snack from a newsstand (think: fruits and nuts)."