Charcuterie On A Plane? Here's How To Elevate Your On-Board Snacking Experience

If you're hungry during a flight, it's hard to fill up on a single mini-pretzel bag and a cup of soda that consists mostly of ice. Want something more substantial but don't want to pay astronomical airport prices? We have a fancy yet simple solution for you — consider assembling a charcuterie board beforehand.

It's a TSA-approved snack that will keep well in your carry-on, and you won't have to reheat it, making your seat mates pleased with your excellent airplane food etiquette as they won't have to encounter any potent aromas from your meal.

Charcuterie, a party favorite consisting of a curation of meats, cheeses, and spreads, originated centuries ago in France. But the snack has evolved to include just about any room-temperature morsel you can think of. Love sharp cheddar? Load up on it. Don't indulge in meat? Substitute a handful of macadamia nuts. As you can see, flexibility is the name of the game here, which is especially nice if you're assembling a micro charcuterie board with fridge leftovers just minutes before you head to the airport.

Assembling a charcuterie board is all about presentation, but you won't need a traditional wooden board for the plane (although you can always pack one, especially if you're good at perfectly plating delicate bites on bumpy flights). Instead, you can bring an organizer like the Snackle Box Container that easily separates your finger foods and prevents spillage in your carry-on. Plastic or glass food storage containers work great, too.