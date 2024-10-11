Charcuterie On A Plane? Here's How To Elevate Your On-Board Snacking Experience
If you're hungry during a flight, it's hard to fill up on a single mini-pretzel bag and a cup of soda that consists mostly of ice. Want something more substantial but don't want to pay astronomical airport prices? We have a fancy yet simple solution for you — consider assembling a charcuterie board beforehand.
It's a TSA-approved snack that will keep well in your carry-on, and you won't have to reheat it, making your seat mates pleased with your excellent airplane food etiquette as they won't have to encounter any potent aromas from your meal.
Charcuterie, a party favorite consisting of a curation of meats, cheeses, and spreads, originated centuries ago in France. But the snack has evolved to include just about any room-temperature morsel you can think of. Love sharp cheddar? Load up on it. Don't indulge in meat? Substitute a handful of macadamia nuts. As you can see, flexibility is the name of the game here, which is especially nice if you're assembling a micro charcuterie board with fridge leftovers just minutes before you head to the airport.
Assembling a charcuterie board is all about presentation, but you won't need a traditional wooden board for the plane (although you can always pack one, especially if you're good at perfectly plating delicate bites on bumpy flights). Instead, you can bring an organizer like the Snackle Box Container that easily separates your finger foods and prevents spillage in your carry-on. Plastic or glass food storage containers work great, too.
Tips to pack the perfect travel-friendly charcuterie board
It matters where you place each food for your charcuterie spread in your container — a well-organized smorgasbord prevents foods from overlapping and avoids mixing flavors and textures (if your olive tapenade leaks into your sliced strawberries, it may not be the best palette pairing). If you're not using a container with a built-in organizer, you can use pieces of parchment paper to create a barrier between different types of food.
If you need help deciding what to pack for your in-flight lunch, here are a few ideas — for meats, go with prosciutto, pepperoni, chorizo, or salami that are easy to slice and typically don't need refrigeration. Don't have gourmet cuts on hand? Rolled-up turkey, chicken, and ham slices work great, too. Hard cheeses like manchego, gouda, and Swiss will stay tidy while offering a flavor punch. Fresh fruits like apples and grapes travel well, as do dried fruits and nuts. Bread, crackers, and vegetables make great fillers, too. And don't forget about brined foods such as pickled onions, cornichons, and olives.
What about dips, spreads, and jellies? The TSA doesn't allow large amounts of liquids or gels in carry-on bags, but if you're under the 3.4-ounce per-container limit, condiments are possible. Hummus, mustard, jam, and fruit pastes are great choices — just make sure to put them in a small spill-proof container to appease security and keep things clean. And what's a first-class charcuterie experience without a libation? You can bring that too — 3.4-ounce bottles of wine and spirits are carry-on approved too.