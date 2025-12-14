19 Costco Christmas Finds That Make Perfect Gifts

The holidays are a fun, festive time, but the process of selecting gifts for friends, loved ones, business contacts, and more can become overwhelming. Not to worry, though! Lots of new items are lining the shelves at Costco, and you can easily mark off the names on your "need to buy for" list with the broad selection of goodies the super wholesaler has on offer this Christmas. From spouses and kids to neighbors and co-workers, there's literally something for everyone (and then some).

We've helped remove the guesswork with this curated list of 19 great Christmas finds at Costco. From treats to gadgets to upscale goodies for the gourmets in your life, you'll have your gift recipients admiring your excellent taste!

P.S. Once you've taken care of all the gifts that need to go under your tree, Food Republic's Ultimate 2025 Guide to Costco's Best Stocking Stuffers can help you fill up those socks on the mantlepiece in no time, too. Let the gifting begin!