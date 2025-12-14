19 Costco Christmas Finds That Make Perfect Gifts
The holidays are a fun, festive time, but the process of selecting gifts for friends, loved ones, business contacts, and more can become overwhelming. Not to worry, though! Lots of new items are lining the shelves at Costco, and you can easily mark off the names on your "need to buy for" list with the broad selection of goodies the super wholesaler has on offer this Christmas. From spouses and kids to neighbors and co-workers, there's literally something for everyone (and then some).
We've helped remove the guesswork with this curated list of 19 great Christmas finds at Costco. From treats to gadgets to upscale goodies for the gourmets in your life, you'll have your gift recipients admiring your excellent taste!
P.S. Once you've taken care of all the gifts that need to go under your tree, Food Republic's Ultimate 2025 Guide to Costco's Best Stocking Stuffers can help you fill up those socks on the mantlepiece in no time, too. Let the gifting begin!
An international gift basket of grand proportions
This Grand Traditions Gift Basket lives up to its name, offering a truly grand assortment of more than 40 gourmet goodies from around the world. From Italian cookies, Belgium chocolates, French crepes, and Ukrainian pastries to Brazilian crackers, Peruvian olives, Thai rice crisps, and salami from the good ol' USA, this basket serves up indulgences for every snacking mood.
A knife set that self-sharpens
For seasoned home chefs and aspiring gourmets alike, this 20-piece Henckels Modernist Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set offers forged German stainless steel craftsmanship to tackle all cutting needs in the kitchen. The game-changing self-sharpening block contains tiny, high-quality ceramic implements that sharpen the knives each time they're removed and put back again, keeping the tools razor sharp at all times.
Portable wood-fired grilling for outdoor enthusiasts
If you're a fan of wood-fired flavor, this Traeger Trailhead Wood Pellet Grill lets you take it with you on all your adventures. The compact, portable device lets you grill off the grid, achieving a perfect finish on all your outdoor dinners with the "set it and forget it" temperature maintenance of a Digital Arc controller. A power inverter even allows you to power up the grill using a vehicle battery, making it the perfect gift for any outdoor enthusiast.
A gifting tradition
Hickory Farms gift baskets are a holiday tradition not quite as old as the medievally rooted ritual of leaving out cookies for Santa — but the practice of giving the company's goodies at Christmas does span generations. This Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket keeps the tradition alive with something to please every palate, from Hickory Farms' signature salami and popular sweet hot mustard to chocolate chip cookies and French truffles.
A (literally) cool gift for wine lovers
For the wine connoisseurs in your life, this Corkcicle Stemless Glasses and Air Wine Chiller Set is the perfect gift, offering sipping enjoyment long after the holidays are over. The Corkcicle air is a freezable beverage chiller that cools and aerates your favorite drinks inside the bottle and even facilitates pouring, while the stemless glasses are double-walled, insulated, and can be used for both hot and cold drinks.
The smart countertop oven that does it all
This multi-use Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven virtually does it all when it comes to cooking: air fries, air roasts, whole roasts, bakes, broils, toasts, dehydrates, reheats, and even functions as a pizza oven. It preheats in a speedy 90 seconds, has a Smart Cook System for optimal doneness, and features an extra-large capacity that makes it capable of roasting a 12-pound turkey.
A refined gift for truffle lovers
This Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set is the perfect gift for any culinary connoisseur with refined tastes. Previously listed among Oprah's Favorite Things of 2019, the tray features artisanal products from Italy that include black truffle dipping oil, black truffle sauce, black truffle salt, black truffle egg linguine pasta, and more.
Brewing versatility for the morning wake-up
For the coffee lover in your life, the Ninja DualBrew XL Grounds & Pods Hot & Iced Coffee Maker enables a full gamut of enjoyability by brewing up one's choice of hot or iced coffee from either grounds or pods. The versatile machine features an intelligent warming plate that keeps coffee at an optimal temperature for up to four hours, and an adjustable fold-away cup platform elevates mugs to minimize splashing as they're filled.
A throwback gift for group eating
Sometimes old school is still the best, and your gift recipient can take a fun culinary trip back in time with this Cuisinart Electric Fondue Set. This throwback gift lets your loved ones enjoy a retro social eating experience, savoring the indulgence of dipping goodies into melted cheese, chocolate, and more.
All the fixings for a true Italian feast
Dinnertime is queued up, and your gift recipients can enjoy authentic Italian cookery with this A Little Bit of Italy Gift Set, featuring imported pasta, sauce, breadsticks, biscotti, and more. The ingredients for a truly splendid international dinner come packaged in a red metal colander, ready and waiting to strain the water from your genuine Italian pasta.
Versatile cookware to last a lifetime
This versatile HexClad 6-piece Saucepan Set is a gift that's built to last and can be used on gas ranges, electric and ceramic cooktops, and even induction stoves. The 2-, 3-, and 8-quart pots feature patented hybrid nonstick technology, are oven-, dishwasher- and metal utensil-safe, and even have a lifetime warranty.
Cookies and brownies galore!
If there's anything better than cookies and brownies, it's having both at once (if you've ever eaten Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked ice cream, you know what we mean!). This Signature Cookie and Brownie Assortment from David's Cookies serves up 12 gourmet cookies and 10 delectable brownies in various flavors, ranging from Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin Cookies to brownie varieties like Pecan, Macaroon, and Blondie. The mouthwatering treats come packaged in a fun, reusable holiday gift tin.
The quintessential kitchen gadget
The KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield brings professional-grade functionality and even more power than previous versions, with 11 speeds — including a half-speed setting — to tackle diverse culinary projects. The appliance includes a flat beater, a flex edge beater, a dough hook, a whisk, and a pouring shield.
A tasty gift that lets them choose
One of the perks of a Costco membership is promotional, discounted pricing on gift cards, and there are plenty of restaurant gift cards to choose from this holiday season to give a loved one a delicious night on the town. This inKind One eGift Card lets your recipient choose from thousands of restaurants that accept it, so you don't have to guess regarding where they might like to dine.
A tower of treats
This attractive and festively packaged Celebration 8-Box Tower from The Fruit Company serves up a selection of pears and apples fresh from Oregon, along with other goodies like chocolate-covered cherries, butter rum cashew popcorn, raspberry truffle bites, chocolate-covered pretzels, and more. Give a gift that will delight your recipients as they explore box after festive box and discover the array of scrumptious treats waiting inside.
Optimally designed lunchbox for chilled containment
For a gift that's useful all year round, each of these Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Boxes (sold in packs of two) includes a four-compartment, microwavable tray designed to hold an entree and three snacks, and a removable ice pack hides underneath to keep food items cold all day. The container is specially designed to prevent leaking and spills and to keep each compartment's contents neatly separate, making packing lunches and snacks a tidy breeze.
A tasty, time-honored tradition
Gifts don't get much more traditional than fruitcake, and this Collin Street Bakery Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake, hand-adorned with pecans and glacéed fruit and packaged in antique-looking decorative tins, is the perfect nostalgic gift from the world-famous Texas bakery.
For the SPAM lover in your life
If you have a SPAM lover in your life, this SPAM Variety Gift Set includes nine SPAM tins in teriyaki, jalapeño, and low-sodium varieties, as well as an exclusive SPAM-branded slicer to provide lots of flavorful enjoyment.
Chocolate indulgence in abundance
Lindt chocolates are a long-standing Christmas tradition, and this Lindt Chocolate Golden Tower serves up five tiers of deliciousness to satisfy any chocolate lover's sweet tooth. From Lindt Lindor Truffles to Lindt Bar Excellence Extra Dark Chocolate, the contents of this attractive gift set will deliver delightful indulgence to thoroughly sweeten the holiday.