Your Ultimate 2025 Guide To Costco's Best Stocking Stuffers

As the holidays approach, it can be challenging to find gifts for everyone on your list, not to mention assorted goodies to fill up your household Christmas stockings. Not to worry, though. As you head out to do your holiday shopping this season, Costco has a host of items to make stuffing your loved ones' stockings a breeze.

From treats to toys and everything in between, there are plenty of options for everybody on your wish list — and Costco hasn't forgotten the grownups, either. The warehouse chain also just added various new items in November 2025 to help further bolster your gift-giving. Bonus: If you have an Executive Membership, you can dodge the crowds and hit the store an hour early, thanks to a special perk available to those with that top-tier membership level. If there's anything better than browsing Costco's vast assortment of merchandise, it's doing so in an uncrowded store!

As you plan out your gift list, these Costco items are great options to keep in mind. Those stockings above the mantlepiece will be full to bursting — and your gift recipients will be all smiles.