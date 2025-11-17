Your Ultimate 2025 Guide To Costco's Best Stocking Stuffers
As the holidays approach, it can be challenging to find gifts for everyone on your list, not to mention assorted goodies to fill up your household Christmas stockings. Not to worry, though. As you head out to do your holiday shopping this season, Costco has a host of items to make stuffing your loved ones' stockings a breeze.
From treats to toys and everything in between, there are plenty of options for everybody on your wish list — and Costco hasn't forgotten the grownups, either. The warehouse chain also just added various new items in November 2025 to help further bolster your gift-giving. Bonus: If you have an Executive Membership, you can dodge the crowds and hit the store an hour early, thanks to a special perk available to those with that top-tier membership level. If there's anything better than browsing Costco's vast assortment of merchandise, it's doing so in an uncrowded store!
As you plan out your gift list, these Costco items are great options to keep in mind. Those stockings above the mantlepiece will be full to bursting — and your gift recipients will be all smiles.
Fit-anywhere AirTags
Help your household keep track of their most important belongings with this Apple AirTags four-pack. Easily slide these tiny devices into even the smallest stockings!
This treat is the G.O.A.T. — the name even says so
If Costco customer ratings are any indication, this G.O.A.T. FOODS Caramels.com Assortment four-pack really is the greatest of all time. Getting rave reviews and five stars on the Costco website, these caramels include Classic Butter, Sea Salt Vanilla, Butter Rum, and Chocolate Brownie Flavors. The tube-like individual containers are perfect for sliding into stockings.
Pint-sized Pac-Man action
This stocking-sized My Arcade: PAC-MAN Joystick Player packs the arcade experience into a handheld game. Kids and adults alike will enjoy retro playtime with this mini version of the beloved classic video game.
Next-level hot cocoa for Christmas morning
Your Christmas morning cocoa gets an upgrade this year with these A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs. This 16-count box allows you to slip one or more of these individually wrapped cocoa bombs into each stocking on your mantle, so everyone around the table can have a leveled-up cup of hot chocolate after opening their presents. These chocolate globes are filled with mini marshmallows and can be transformed into hot chocolate or enjoyed as a standalone treat.
Give the gift of pampering
One of the perks of a Costco membership is access to some awesome savings on gift cards, which are universal go-to gifts because they remove the guesswork of trying to buy something your recipient will like. These Spafinder gift cards are the perfect stocking stuffer to pamper a loved one with this year. They're redeemable at thousands of locations, ranging from spas to yoga studios, and the discount is pretty great — $100 in gift cards for $79.99.
A boozy treat for the grownups' stockings
This goodie for the grownups' stockings puts a boozy twist on a classic treat. This six-count variety party pack of Chocolate Moonshine Fudge includes three pounds of indulgence in Bourbon Salted Caramel, Belgian Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Espresso, and Creme Brulee flavors. The ingredients include brandy and Irish cream liqueur, serving up a holiday treat the adults on your list will appreciate on Christmas morning — and Christmas night, too!
A universal gift — because we all gotta go
In addition to being useful, this stocking stuffer will likely get some laughs on Christmas morning. This Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Variety Pack lets you mask your business, so nobody but you will know when it's time for No. 2. Keeping your private time private, embarrassment not included — now that's a priceless gift!
Enjoy a snowman without the snow
No snow? No problem! Whether the weather outside is frightful or balmy in your neck of the woods, you and yours can enjoy the delights of holiday snowmen this season courtesy of this Ghirardelli Chocolate Snowman Assortment.
At-home spa time
Give the gift of in-home pampering with this 10-pack of Discover NIGHT Hydrating Silk Hyaluronic Acid Sheet Masks. Slip one into the stocking of anybody in your clan who could use a little pampering. You could even mask up as a family and have an at-home spa night as part of your holiday togetherness time.
A stocking stuffer that's ready for happy hour
For your 21-and-older gift recipients, each of these Damn Man Bar Cart Snacks slides easily into a stocking and will have you geared up for happy hour. Designed to pair up with favorite boozy beverages, these snacks come in attractive vintage tins and feature a wide flavor variety, ranging from the "Spare Me" Stout Beer Almonds to the "White Horse Darts" Tap Room Mix.
Warm hands with a high-tech touch
Give your clan a gift that will keep them warm without restricting their digital activity. These HEAD Kids' Touchscreen Gloves are specially designed for touchscreen usage, letting kids continue scrolling without taking off their protective winter handwear. They come in pink or black and have a dual-layered stretch cuff designed to keep heat in. (P.S. HEAD makes touchscreen gloves for Mom and Dad's stockings, too!)
Hours of indulgent tea time
Give your loved ones many hours of sipping pleasure with this Stash Tea variety pack. Slide a box of each person's favorite flavor into their Christmas sock and give them the ongoing gift of tea time this season.
Lip relief for months to come
Once the treats and gadgets have been enjoyed, a long-lasting and practical stocking stuffer is a gift that keeps on giving. This ChapStick 12-pack lets you add an item to their stockings that is useful for the full gamut of your friends and family. Both fruity and classic flavors give you various options to fit everyone on your holiday list and help keep their lips happily chap-free this winter.
Get snacking with these stocking treats
One cannot live on chocolate alone, even on Christmas, and this 65-piece Healthy Snack Box lets you drop a variety of snacks and goodies into your Christmas stockings to help fill tummies between meals. The pack includes both sweet and savory goodies such as granola bars, trail mix, and popcorn.
A limited edition pick-me-up
Drop a handful of these limited-edition Starbucks Coffee Holiday Blend K-Cup Pods into your loved ones' stockings and give them a festive brew to wake up with on Christmas morning. This blend of Latin American and Indonesian coffees savors of maple and herbs and is the perfect sip to perk you up for the holiday.
A gourmet treat to sink one's teeth into
Who wouldn't love finding a decadent caramel apple in their Christmas stocking? This Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set includes two Triple Chocolate caramel apples and two Milk Chocolate Walnut caramel apples, along with various other treats and even festive stickers that are perfect for dropping into your holiday stockings.
No question whose mug is whose
There will be no more arguments over which mug belongs to which person with these fun JoyJolt Disney Peek-a-Boo glass mugs. These whimsical cups give each household member their very own coffee, cocoa, or tea mug, which is easily identified by the Disney character doing a humorous peek-a-book pose on the glass.
Give the smell of Christmas
These mini Yankee Small Tumbler Candles are the perfect size — and smell — to include in your holiday stockings this year. With fragrances that include Sparkling Cinnamon, Christmas Cookie, and Red Apple Wreath, these seasonally scented candles will provide hours of winter fragrance long after the holidays are over.
A gift to help make toothbrush time fun
This two-pack of Philips Sonicare Kids Rechargeable Electric Toothbrushes includes two toothbrush handles, chargers, travel cases, and varying brush head sizes so the device can grow with your child. It even includes Bluetooth connectivity, stickers for personalization, and an interactive app to help motivate kids to brush their teeth and help make brushing fun.
Puzzle the hours away
Hours of fun await with this three-pack of Boardwalk Assorted Jigsaw Puzzles. This stocking stuffer will keep its recipients happily occupied long after wrapping paper remnants and gingerbread men have been cleared away.
Stroll memory lane with a classic stocking stuffer
Sometimes, old-school is just the way to go. This 12-pack of Bicycle Standard Playing Cards isn't high-tech or cutting-edge, but it holds the promise of hours of family fun. Drop a deck into each stocking and unleash favorite card games just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed by a new generation.
A soothing end to the holiday
When it's time to relax after the gift giving and goodie devouring are through, this Homedics Eye Massager with Heat is the perfect solution. The rechargeable pampering device offers three hours of usage per charge, with three massage programs and two heat settings to enjoy.