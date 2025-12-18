How To Add Personality To Your Apartment Kitchen With Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Dollar Tree decor items add some affordable flair and floating shelves create extra style and storage for your kitchen space, sometimes you need a mix of personality and purpose on a tight budget. We spoke with Elizabeth Vergara, CEO, founder, and lead designer at Vergara Homes, to learn more about how lights can transform a space.

"Plug-in sconces, cordless table lamps, and clip-on task lights can transform a kitchen without touching the wiring," says Vergara. "Magnetic under-cabinet light strips and adhesive sconces are great for adding layers of light." These options are particularly great for renters, since they don't leave adhesive marks and you can take them with you when you move. While overhead installations may look gorgeous, smaller, affordable options create a cozier atmosphere while also brightening up dark corners and dim work spaces.

"Small kitchens benefit from focused task lighting," Vergara continues. "Anything that can be out of sight but adds function is great for a tight layout." In a small kitchen, focused light delivers more utility than large overhead installations because it casts fewer shadows and illuminates a very specific area, such as where you usually use your cutting board. The key is to find something that doesn't take up much, if any, counter space and has removable lightbulbs. While it may sound insignificant, being able to change up light colors is a great way to adjust the whole mood of the kitchen.