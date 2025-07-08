7 Best Ways To Brighten A Dark Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it's important to feel like it's an inviting, comfortable space to be in. Due to a variety of factors, there may not be an abundance of natural light shining into the room, or worse, it's obscured by dark features or accent pieces. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to brighten up a dark kitchen, ranging from easy touch-ups to DIY renovations.

Darkness can affect our perception of size and depth, so if your kitchen is feeling cramped, lightening things up may actually open up the space overall. From floor to ceiling, there are ample opportunities to brighten the room. Whether you like modern, minimalist design or are excited to bring back vintage decor, every generation has recognized the need for brightness in the kitchen. Not to mention, it's considerably safer to chop, fry, and boil in a well-lit environment. Your kitchen redo may be a practical matter as much as an aesthetic one.