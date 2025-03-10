The Simple Kitchen Decor Hack To Add Extra Style To Your Space
Revamping kitchen design for both functionality and appearance is key to making worthwhile renovations. Food Republic reached out to Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now, to learn how to maximize style with a simple hack. She suggests an option that is both understated and statement-making: floating shelves. Taylor explains, "Floating shelves are a great way to bring character into a kitchen while maintaining an [open-concept] feel." They also offer convenience, keeping items easily accessible for quick grab-and-go moments while entertaining.
However, simply installing open shelving won't automatically add a sense of luxury to your kitchen. As with any remodel, small choices can make all the difference. The same principle applies to open shelving, where, as Taylor emphasizes, it's important "to make them look intentional and avoid clutter." From a design perspective, she recommends "using thick, high-quality wood or metal brackets for a sturdy, well-designed look." Some excellent wood choices include oak, which offers a grainier feel, and maple, which provides a smoother, more subtle appearance. For metal brackets, consider opting for trending metallic accents like brass or chrome.
Ways to make open shelving feel more custom
When it comes to installation, height is key. "They should be easily accessible[,] but not interfere with workspace below or be too high where you can't reach them," Alecia Taylor explains.
When determining what to display on your new shelves, Taylor suggests "[grouping] items by color and [mixing] functional pieces (like plates) with decorative ones." For example, avoid filling an entire shelf with purely decorative items like knickknacks. Instead, balance practicality with beauty by combining everyday essentials — such as plates, bowls, and glasses — with decorative elements like vases, candlesticks, or picture frames. One way to ensure a cohesive look is to organize your kitchen items in advance, making it easier to decide what deserves a spot on display.
While you can hang floating shelves in any open kitchen space, why stop at a single-wall design? Instead of ending at the wall's edge, consider wrapping the shelves around a corner for a striking, storage-boosting statement. This extra space can be used as a coffee nook or bar area, with mugs and glassware arranged alongside coffee or cocktail essentials for delicious drink-making. To complete the look, pair floating shelves with new lighting — such as this old-school lighting trend that is set to brighten up kitchens.