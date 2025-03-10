The Simple Kitchen Decor Hack To Add Extra Style To Your Space

When it comes to installation, height is key. "They should be easily accessible[,] but not interfere with workspace below or be too high where you can't reach them," Alecia Taylor explains.

When determining what to display on your new shelves, Taylor suggests "[grouping] items by color and [mixing] functional pieces (like plates) with decorative ones." For example, avoid filling an entire shelf with purely decorative items like knickknacks. Instead, balance practicality with beauty by combining everyday essentials — such as plates, bowls, and glasses — with decorative elements like vases, candlesticks, or picture frames. One way to ensure a cohesive look is to organize your kitchen items in advance, making it easier to decide what deserves a spot on display.

While you can hang floating shelves in any open kitchen space, why stop at a single-wall design? Instead of ending at the wall's edge, consider wrapping the shelves around a corner for a striking, storage-boosting statement. This extra space can be used as a coffee nook or bar area, with mugs and glassware arranged alongside coffee or cocktail essentials for delicious drink-making. To complete the look, pair floating shelves with new lighting — such as this old-school lighting trend that is set to brighten up kitchens.