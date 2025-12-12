Costco's Best Holiday Cookies Are A Win At $24.99
No holiday party is complete without a wide, cheerful selection of seasonal cookies for friends and family to snack on. And if you're lucky enough to enjoy the perks of a Costco membership, no baking is required. Just stroll into your local store, grab a cart, and you'll find an entire lineup of festive cookies ready to make your dessert table shine. But not all cookies are created equal. Some are instant crowd-pleasers, while others might quietly end up left behind as your guests leave. To find out which ones are party favors and which are fouls, Food Republic tasted and ranked six different Costco holiday cookies. Our taste testers' verdict? The highly-anticipated Kirkland Signature holiday cookie tray was a cut above the rest.
Featuring 60 cookies at $24.99, that works out to just $0.42 per cookie, making the 2025 tray an excellent value for keeping all your guests full and happy. It comes with five unique flavors, including toffee sandies, butter pecan, red velvet, chocolate chunk, and coconut almond chunk, with twelve cookies of each variety. Many fans were thrilled to see a fresh mix of flavors this year, especially the red velvet, and even more excited about the total absence of one of the most controversial holiday additions: raisins.
The Costco cookies tick every box. Unlike the lowest-ranked batch, all of the flavors are delicious, and they're among the softest cookies you'll find. Be warned: The variety means they're guaranteed to please just about anyone – once these cookies are put out, they'll disappear very fast, so make sure you grab a few for yourself before everyone else dives in.
How does the cookie tray hold up to previous years?
The Kirkland Signature holiday cookie tray is an event in itself, and fans look forward to its release every year. This year, Costco shook things up by keeping the chocolate chunk cookie but swapping out the rest of the 2024 assortment, which included brown butter sugar, chocolate chip, double nut, and candy gem chip varieties. The reception to last year's batch wasn't entirely positive, either. Not only did the tray skyrocket in price from $9.99 for 30 cookies to $24.99 for 60, but many shoppers felt that the new lineup failed to meet the standard set by previous years. With a steep price increase, this made it all the more bitter.
This year, it seems Costco took those concerns to heart. The 2025 collection keeps both the price and portion size the same while introducing a refreshed assortment — with this being the first year since 2021 that there weren't any changes to pricing or portion size. Also, early reviews of the collection are largely positive, suggesting that it wasn't just our taste taster who thought the latest lineup was a return to form.
The 2025 holiday cookie tray also brought back a highly sought-after flavor that had been discontinued (to the fury of fans) in the 2023 holiday batch, thanks to portion size reductions: the coconut almond chocolate. Unfortunately, another discontinued fave from earlier in the 2021 and 2022 cookie trays — the lemon shortbread — is yet to make a comeback. Here's hoping for the 2026 batch!