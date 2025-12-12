Costco's Best Holiday Cookies Are A Win At $24.99

No holiday party is complete without a wide, cheerful selection of seasonal cookies for friends and family to snack on. And if you're lucky enough to enjoy the perks of a Costco membership, no baking is required. Just stroll into your local store, grab a cart, and you'll find an entire lineup of festive cookies ready to make your dessert table shine. But not all cookies are created equal. Some are instant crowd-pleasers, while others might quietly end up left behind as your guests leave. To find out which ones are party favors and which are fouls, Food Republic tasted and ranked six different Costco holiday cookies. Our taste testers' verdict? The highly-anticipated Kirkland Signature holiday cookie tray was a cut above the rest.

Featuring 60 cookies at $24.99, that works out to just $0.42 per cookie, making the 2025 tray an excellent value for keeping all your guests full and happy. It comes with five unique flavors, including toffee sandies, butter pecan, red velvet, chocolate chunk, and coconut almond chunk, with twelve cookies of each variety. Many fans were thrilled to see a fresh mix of flavors this year, especially the red velvet, and even more excited about the total absence of one of the most controversial holiday additions: raisins.

The Costco cookies tick every box. Unlike the lowest-ranked batch, all of the flavors are delicious, and they're among the softest cookies you'll find. Be warned: The variety means they're guaranteed to please just about anyone – once these cookies are put out, they'll disappear very fast, so make sure you grab a few for yourself before everyone else dives in.