The Simple Dessert Gordon Ramsay Makes For Christmas Dinner

The holidays are a time for festive celebrations and warm Yuletide gatherings, culminating with families coming together on Christmas and sitting down to share dinner. Making the special meal takes a lot of time and work, and being able to prepare some components in advance is a welcome pressure reliever. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay makes a simple dessert the day before that's a snap to put together and features two classic flavors of the merry season: mint chocolate truffles (via YouTube).

Truffles are a ganache, which is made from chocolate and cream, rolled into balls and coated with another ingredient, most classically cocoa. Ramsay adds butter to this basic formula for more richness and sheen, and honey to boost the dark chocolate with mellow sweetness, in addition to mint-infused cream.

He first bruises the fresh mint with the side of a wooden spoon, the same principle behind spanking herbs for cocktails. Then he heats equal amounts of double and single cream — roughly equivalent to heavy cream and close to half-and-half in the U.S. — with the bruised herb and honey. Once it comes to a boil, he pours it through a strainer over the chopped chocolate and softened butter, and stirs until it's creamy and smooth.

The ganache is chilled in the refrigerator to firm up, and then small pieces are hand-rolled into balls. Ramsay coats some with cocoa and others with crumbled flake chocolate, which is thin layers formed into long, thin bars (usually used to top ice cream). Then they go back in the fridge until the next day's Christmas dinner.