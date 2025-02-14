How To Properly Store Farm Fresh Eggs

Many people state the superiority in farm fresh eggs, and for good reason. Eggs straight from the coop contain higher levels of Omega 3, vitamins A and E, and beta carotene, and are overall lower in cholesterol than store-bought eggs. Still, people tend to be a little apprehensive about buying them. With the correct storage knowledge, farm-fresh eggs could become your next kitchen staple.

One key difference between store-bought and farm-fresh eggs is that the former should be kept in the refrigerator from the get-go. They are washed and pasteurized, making them more susceptible to bacterial infiltration if left out at room temperature. Farm-fresh eggs, on the other hand, can be kept out on the counter as long as they are unwashed.

They possess a protective coating called bloom, which mitigates the chance of bacteria getting inside — so as long as this layer stays intact, they don't need the added protection of the fridge. In this state, these eggs can remain at room temperature for up to two weeks (and then they should go into the fridge for extended storage). Beyond that, they will still be safe to eat, but the quality will start to degrade, and you are increasing the risk of the cuticle coating breaking and thus becoming infected.