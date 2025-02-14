How To Properly Store Farm Fresh Eggs
Many people state the superiority in farm fresh eggs, and for good reason. Eggs straight from the coop contain higher levels of Omega 3, vitamins A and E, and beta carotene, and are overall lower in cholesterol than store-bought eggs. Still, people tend to be a little apprehensive about buying them. With the correct storage knowledge, farm-fresh eggs could become your next kitchen staple.
One key difference between store-bought and farm-fresh eggs is that the former should be kept in the refrigerator from the get-go. They are washed and pasteurized, making them more susceptible to bacterial infiltration if left out at room temperature. Farm-fresh eggs, on the other hand, can be kept out on the counter as long as they are unwashed.
They possess a protective coating called bloom, which mitigates the chance of bacteria getting inside — so as long as this layer stays intact, they don't need the added protection of the fridge. In this state, these eggs can remain at room temperature for up to two weeks (and then they should go into the fridge for extended storage). Beyond that, they will still be safe to eat, but the quality will start to degrade, and you are increasing the risk of the cuticle coating breaking and thus becoming infected.
How to gauge the freshness of farm eggs
When kept in the refrigerator, farm-fresh eggs will last up to six weeks, and if they're unwashed, that can extend up to three full months. To check if they are still fit to eat, you can try the water test. In essence, you place your egg in a bowl of cold water, and if it sinks to the bottom, it's good to go. If it floats a little, then it's probably a bit past its peak but still fine to eat, and if it floats, it's best to check it thoroughly before using it in your morning omelet. Make sure that there are no cracks in the shell as this will compromise the test, and it will have provided an entryway for bacteria.
The look of the eggshell is not a reliable marker for freshness as farm eggs generally lack a uniform appearance, and their protective bloom can be covered in mud or other bodily excretions from the chicken. You don't need to wash farm-fresh eggs, but if you're going to, make sure it's right before you use them to preserve their freshness.
To keep track of your eggs, label their containers with the date on which you collected them — or bought them from your local market. It will be more accurate than your average "best before" dates (which are highly subjective, anyway). If you're concerned about spoilage, you can put them straight into the fridge and just make sure to consume them within two weeks.