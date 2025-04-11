How To Find Farm Fresh Eggs Near You

Some might argue that it is when you're making a basic dish featuring eggs — like creamy scrambled eggs, a lá Julia Child — that you will need the highest-quality product, because as the sole ingredients, they have nowhere to hide. While you can buy pasture-raised eggs from few different brands at the grocery store and they'll be fairly good, you cannot beat farm-fresh eggs, bought pretty much straight from the source (though we don't advise trying to give chickens your money). Food Republic got the skinny on where to find farm fresh eggs from Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements. "For the freshest local eggs, start at farmers' markets, CSA programs, or food co-ops," she advised.

You can find these by searching on social media (many of them advertise their wares there), or simply searching on Google for "farm fresh eggs near me." If those results are too chaotic for you, try Local Harvest, where you enter your location information and get a neat, organized list of all the places you can find local eggs. Plus, Local Harvest will direct you to actual farms where you can arrange egg pick-ups or find out where they sell their eggs. Finally, it never hurts to ask on social media if friends, or friends of friends, keep chickens and are willing to sell you some of what they lay.