How Jet Tila Makes Pho In A Fraction Of The Time

Of course, just because you're using a pre-made stock for your pho doesn't mean you can't enhance the flavor in other ways. One of the easiest ways to amp things up is to use the traditional sweetener. Rather than grabbing white sugar, get some yellow rock sugar – available online if you can't find it at the store. It's a little less sweet than its refined counterpart, so it won't pack as big a punch in your broth (which is a good thing).

Another fast way to take the flavor up a notch? Char your aromatics and spices. You'll soften and sweeten the aromatics, like the onion, and bring nuance to your spices — just be sure to remove the blackened skins of the onions and ginger before you toss them into your pot. You want to enhance the taste of your broth — not drown it out in acrid, burnt notes.

Once served, you usually see it topped with beef (tofu is popular as well), fresh herbs (usually Thai basil), sliced peppers, and bean sprouts. So, for the best experience possible, get your bowls ready to eat as your broth simmers on the stove. You're going to want to ladle in boiling broth after all — especially if you plan on adding traditional raw beef shavings. And the easiest way to get those ultra-thin slices of beef? Slice your meat while it's frozen to make life easier. Add blanched rice noodles to your bowl, a few sprouts, and your beef. Then, after you've poured in some boiling broth, garnish your bowl of pho with chiles, herbs, and maybe a few more sprouts — you want these to just wilt rather than boil into oblivion. Finish with a gentle squirt of lime and enjoy.