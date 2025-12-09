Costco's $17,000 Champagne Collection Is Only Available In One State
One of the biggest perks of a coveted Costco membership is exclusive access to a range of bargain bulk buys — but these deals only scratch the surface of what the chain offers. Some of Costco's priciest offerings include diamond engagement rings, rare caviar, and, for shoppers based only in California, access to Dom Pérignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set — that is, if you're willing to shell out an eye-watering $17,499. The reason it's limited to California? It's exclusive to one particular store (and requires you to pick it up yourself).
To clear things up, Costco isn't charging five-figures for a single bottle of Champagne — although it's not unheard of for individual bottles to sell for six-figures. The set features 24 bottles spanning vintages from 1976 to 2012, which includes years like 1996 and 2002, which are both widely regarded as exceptional. This range also makes the collector's edition especially coveted, as some vintages are far rarer and harder to find than others.
A single bottle of a classic Dom Pérignon typically costs between $250 and $400. This means that each bottle in Costco's set equates to approximately $730, which isn't exactly a great deal. Since this item is listed as a collector's edition, and there is a strong market for Dom Pérignon that is purchased to hold rather than drink, it could serve as a potential investment for buyers. But if you're looking to simply enjoy a high-end glass of bubbly, we recommend sticking with a single bottle, which is — comparatively — much easier on the wallet.
Is Dom Pérignon worth the high price tag?
You don't have to be a Champagne connoisseur to have heard of Dom Pérignon. The house is a heritage brand that dates back over 100 years to 1921, alongside carrying significant cultural importance as a bonified symbol of luxury, wealth, and style. You'll find the shield-shaped labelled bottle referenced in multiple forms of media, from several "James Bond" movies to frequent shoutouts from pop to hip-hop music. But what exactly is it that makes this Champagne so iconic?
Dom Pérignon sets itself apart in several key ways. For starters, a typical Champagne house blends grapes from several different years and varieties to produce its final product. In contrast, Dom Pérignon is produced exclusively as a vintage Champagne. This means each release is made from select grapes harvested in a single year, chosen only when the quality is deemed exceptional — so not every year will see production. After harvest, each vintage is aged for a minimum of seven years before it is released. This lengthy maturation process was notably innovative when the brand first launched.
While Costco's Dom Pérignon set comes in at an eye-watering sum, in the decadent world of Dom Pérignon, it's hardly a surprising sum. For instance, a single (gold-plated) bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé once fetched over $84,000. Similarly, a 30-bottle collection of various vintages sold for approximately $170,641 in 2010. So although Costco's price tag is undoubtedly steep, it's actually a relative bargain compared to what dedicated collectors will routinely pay for the label's most coveted vintages.