Costco's $17,000 Champagne Collection Is Only Available In One State

One of the biggest perks of a coveted Costco membership is exclusive access to a range of bargain bulk buys — but these deals only scratch the surface of what the chain offers. Some of Costco's priciest offerings include diamond engagement rings, rare caviar, and, for shoppers based only in California, access to Dom Pérignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set — that is, if you're willing to shell out an eye-watering $17,499. The reason it's limited to California? It's exclusive to one particular store (and requires you to pick it up yourself).

To clear things up, Costco isn't charging five-figures for a single bottle of Champagne — although it's not unheard of for individual bottles to sell for six-figures. The set features 24 bottles spanning vintages from 1976 to 2012, which includes years like 1996 and 2002, which are both widely regarded as exceptional. This range also makes the collector's edition especially coveted, as some vintages are far rarer and harder to find than others.

A single bottle of a classic Dom Pérignon typically costs between $250 and $400. This means that each bottle in Costco's set equates to approximately $730, which isn't exactly a great deal. Since this item is listed as a collector's edition, and there is a strong market for Dom Pérignon that is purchased to hold rather than drink, it could serve as a potential investment for buyers. But if you're looking to simply enjoy a high-end glass of bubbly, we recommend sticking with a single bottle, which is — comparatively — much easier on the wallet.