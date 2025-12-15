The 10 Best Costco Kirkland Signature Items That Are Packed With Protein

No matter your nutrition goals, Costco's exclusive line of Kirkland Signature goods includes a protein-packed product to meet them. Whether you're using bulk buys to bulk up, or simply supplementing with snacks to meet your macronutrients minimums, the options feature whole ingredients with little to no artificial or processed padding. For some, the preferred route to protein looks like getting hands on bars or jerky.

That said, those who want more creative control over their mealtime flavors are not without ample selections. A series of canned goods make opportunities to build cuisines of all kinds, like burgers, melts, salads, and tacos. Alternatively, there is a seed that handily fills the role of a grain with an added bump of protein. Further, a favorite for smoothies — or even just adding amino acids for desserts that fuel like ice cream or the best protein milkshake — has come to be a standout for Costco members since it was added to the Kirkland Signature inventory.