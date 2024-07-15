Air Fryer Vs Convection Oven: Everything You Need To Know, According To A Home Chef

Both air fryers and convection ovens are popular kitchen appliances that use similar technology — circulating hot air is pushed through the space to cook food evenly. The elder statesmen of the pair — the convection oven — was invented in 1967 by the Malleable Iron Range Company. Professional bakers adopted them immediately for their consistent results, but many home cooks balked at their price tag. When air fryers hit the scene around 2005, they took a few years to catch on, but now this spaceship-shaped appliance seems ubiquitous in home kitchens. Because both use circulated hot air for cooking, many people believe they are essentially the same appliance.

However, they have distinct differences in terms of design, cooking efficiency, price, and usability. As a recipe developer, experienced gluten-free baker, and dedicated culinary explorer, I have both a full-size convection oven and a countertop air fryer. I have enjoyed exploring the possibilities of these appliances for a variety of uses. My research along the way also uncovered more reasons why each is particularly good at its task. Here's a comparison to help you understand their unique features and benefits.