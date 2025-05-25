Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Starts With This Simple Prep Tip

Nothing really beats a perfect, crispy bite of chicken, whether you're eating a batch of wings or a whole homemade rotisserie. Sometimes it may feel like you can't recreate that texture at home, but with the combined powers of an air fryer and proper ingredient prep, you can achieve restaurant-quality results in your own kitchen. To learn more, we spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

"When it comes to air-frying chicken, patting it dry is one of those small steps that make a huge difference. Moisture on the surface of the meat creates steam in the air fryer, which softens the skin or coating rather than crisping it," says Littley. While moisture is good for the inner meat, nobody likes soggy crust on their chicken — or crust that peels off into a mushy pile. Littley adds, "I always recommend patting chicken dry both before marinating and before breading. This gives you better contact for seasoning and a more even crust that browns and crisps properly." So whether you're using the rumored 11-ingredient KFC copycat seasoning blend or a simple flour mixture, patting your chicken dry will benefit both flavor and texture throughout the air frying process.