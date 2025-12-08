The Perfect Non-Dairy Milk Pairing In Your Matcha Latte
Whether you enjoy it iced or hot, there's nothing quite like a creamy, refreshing matcha latte — even better if you can make your own. To create a flavourful matcha latte with balanced taste and texture at home, you'll want to avoid common matcha mistakes and choose the ideal plant-based milk. Food Republic spoke to Cynthia Fazekas, Master Blender and Principal Tea Taster at Adagio Teas, who said that soy milk is the perfect non-dairy milk for a matcha latte because it "offers a subtle nuttiness, froths nicely, and adds a little protein for a well-balanced latte."
Made from water and soybeans, which are soaked, ground, and then boiled and filtered, soy milk pairs perfectly with matcha because of its creamy texture, subtle sweetness, and a hint of umami that enhances the tea's natural flavor. With a texture and mouthfeel similar to dairy, it helps create a smooth, well-rounded drink that tones down matcha's astringency without masking it entirely, creating a rich and satisfying latte. The consistency of soy milk also works well if you're blending in other ingredients, for example, adding strawberry puree to your matcha for an irresistible fruity twist or mixing in your favorite coffee syrup to create the matcha version of a pumpkin spice latte.
That said, soy milk isn't the only non-dairy beverage worth considering. Fazekas explained, "Oat milk has nice creamy and soft nutty notes that add a grounding touch to matcha." Made by blending rolled or steel-cut oats with water, then straining the mixture to create a creamy, plant-based liquid, oat milk also has a dairy-like texture that makes matcha lattes taste rich and decadent. Meanwhile, its slightly sweet taste balances out the natural bitterness of matcha.
Other tips for non-dairy matcha pairings
Whether you use soy milk or oat milk, it can be helpful to choose a barista blend — especially if you enjoy a foamy matcha latte. These non-dairy milk blends are specially formulated with emulsifiers and stabilizers that help air bubbles clump together, which allows foam to form similar to that of a dairy-based matcha latte. They also often contain buffer salts, which help prevent the plant-based beverage from curdling when placed in a hot liquid by protecting the milk's pH.
While soy and oat work well in a matcha latte, other plant-based options do not. Fazekas said, "Almond milk seems to be the trickiest to work with as the texture can vary depending on vendor and has less of a creamy mouthfeel. Rice milk is just too thin to be creamy enough." It also doesn't froth well due to its low protein content. However, the lighter texture and mild taste of rice milk are perfect if you want the matcha's natural flavor to shine through.
Fazekas also warned at-home baristas to avoid coconut milk. She explained, "Coconut milk, while absolutely lush, can be a bit overpowering taste-wise. You'll definitely get a tropical note — but maybe that is a good thing!" In this case, the milk pairs well with other fruity ingredients and warm, sweet flavors. One Redditor even recommended a way to enhance the tropical notes: "[With] coconut cream from the can, I add a little OJ or pineapple juice ¼ a cup [of] it (or both)[,] add honey, ice, blend it all up with the matcha." While not a traditional latte, you'll get a creamy, refreshing drink that balances matcha's grassy notes with fruity bliss.