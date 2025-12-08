The Perfect Non-Dairy Milk Pairing In Your Matcha Latte

Whether you enjoy it iced or hot, there's nothing quite like a creamy, refreshing matcha latte — even better if you can make your own. To create a flavourful matcha latte with balanced taste and texture at home, you'll want to avoid common matcha mistakes and choose the ideal plant-based milk. Food Republic spoke to Cynthia Fazekas, Master Blender and Principal Tea Taster at Adagio Teas, who said that soy milk is the perfect non-dairy milk for a matcha latte because it "offers a subtle nuttiness, froths nicely, and adds a little protein for a well-balanced latte."

Made from water and soybeans, which are soaked, ground, and then boiled and filtered, soy milk pairs perfectly with matcha because of its creamy texture, subtle sweetness, and a hint of umami that enhances the tea's natural flavor. With a texture and mouthfeel similar to dairy, it helps create a smooth, well-rounded drink that tones down matcha's astringency without masking it entirely, creating a rich and satisfying latte. The consistency of soy milk also works well if you're blending in other ingredients, for example, adding strawberry puree to your matcha for an irresistible fruity twist or mixing in your favorite coffee syrup to create the matcha version of a pumpkin spice latte.

That said, soy milk isn't the only non-dairy beverage worth considering. Fazekas explained, "Oat milk has nice creamy and soft nutty notes that add a grounding touch to matcha." Made by blending rolled or steel-cut oats with water, then straining the mixture to create a creamy, plant-based liquid, oat milk also has a dairy-like texture that makes matcha lattes taste rich and decadent. Meanwhile, its slightly sweet taste balances out the natural bitterness of matcha.