What's The Difference Between A French Press & A Pour Over?

Each year, over half of the American population partakes in coffee regularly, and they drink a lot of it at home. But we've come a long way from the days of stovetop percolators and pre-ground, canned grocery store beans. Today, there are multiple brewing tools, each producing different results and appealing to different types of coffee drinkers. Among the most popular are the French press, which immerses the coffee grounds in water, and the pour over, which drips water through them.

The French press is a relatively easy method, producing a strong brew, whose intensity is based on how long you steep the grounds; it's the ideal technique for dark roast coffee lovers. In contrast, the pour over is more of a ritual as you must participate in the process from start to finish in order to produce the many flavor nuances that define the style.

Everything from the specific ratio of water to beans to the water temperature and grind size of the beans to the type of roast — light, medium, dark — contributes to the process, so expect a learning curve. Regardless of the technique, if you really want to up your coffee-brewing game, use a burr grinder for a precise grind and fresher flavor. And, whether you already have a sense of which technique appeals to you, or you plan to try both, take the time to experiment. Once you settle on the brew that's right for you, you can greet every day with the perfect cup of joe.