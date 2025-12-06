Rick Steves' Favorite Place In Italy For Café-Sitting

Before you take Rick Steves' advice to visit Il Campo in Siena and enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine on the square, it's important to understand café culture in Italy. Cafés in Italy are instead referred to as "bars," and many serve both coffee and alcohol, as well as small bites, like panini sandwiches, baked goods, and even gelato. Keep in mind that it costs more to sit at an outdoor table at a bar in Italy (your other, cheaper, option is consuming your beverage standing at the bar); the price difference is typically marked inside the cafê.

The good news is that when you opt for a table to view the splendid Il Campo while you imbibe, there will be no rushing you out of the seats for quick turnover, as can occur in some American eateries. Instead, it's assumed that you will occupy the table for a good long while, so you can take in the sights — both architectural and human — for as long as you want and really get your money's worth.

Aside from spectacular daily people-watching, at Il Campo on any given day you might bear witness to an outdoor concert or cultural event which will liven up your afternoon or evening seating. And in the summer, the Il Palio di Siena horse races occur in the square, drawing huge crowds, which can make grabbing a table difficult — but worth the effort if you can manage it.