The Rick Steves-Approved $5 Street Food To Get When Traveling In Europe

Beloved travel erudite Rick Steves is now best known for his detailed guidebooks and engaging TV shows. Yet his passion for exploration kickstarted when he left for his first independent European trip at age 18, with only modest funds to fuel the journey. So, in equal measure to navigating the palace of Versailles, Steves is well-versed in stretching the food budget to explore the European continent.

Some of his savvy strategies include finding affordable food at cafeterias as well as bakeries. And for another dependably well-priced food option, Steves vouches for kebab stands. Usually a street-food-style operation, this business category appears throughout much of the continent, with extra prevalence in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Conveniently, European kebab stands operate around the clock, often in dense urban areas like city centers, transit stations, and nightlife zones. And you'll certainly find several options in tourist hotspots like Paris and Rome.

The dish comprises wide-ranging proteins, meatless options (like falafel), and oftentimes fries, accompanied with an expansive topping selection like vegetables, sauces, and spicy condiments — all with regional preferences. Yet what intertwines the many options is a low price; Steves wrote on his website that for €5 — the equivalent to about $5.75 USD, as of November 2025 — two people can be satiated with this European staple.