The Rick Steves-Approved $5 Street Food To Get When Traveling In Europe
Beloved travel erudite Rick Steves is now best known for his detailed guidebooks and engaging TV shows. Yet his passion for exploration kickstarted when he left for his first independent European trip at age 18, with only modest funds to fuel the journey. So, in equal measure to navigating the palace of Versailles, Steves is well-versed in stretching the food budget to explore the European continent.
Some of his savvy strategies include finding affordable food at cafeterias as well as bakeries. And for another dependably well-priced food option, Steves vouches for kebab stands. Usually a street-food-style operation, this business category appears throughout much of the continent, with extra prevalence in countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Conveniently, European kebab stands operate around the clock, often in dense urban areas like city centers, transit stations, and nightlife zones. And you'll certainly find several options in tourist hotspots like Paris and Rome.
The dish comprises wide-ranging proteins, meatless options (like falafel), and oftentimes fries, accompanied with an expansive topping selection like vegetables, sauces, and spicy condiments — all with regional preferences. Yet what intertwines the many options is a low price; Steves wrote on his website that for €5 — the equivalent to about $5.75 USD, as of November 2025 — two people can be satiated with this European staple.
Rick Steves recommends sampling kebab in Europe
The kebab's appeal in Europe traces back nearly a century, spread throughout the continent by Armenian, Greek, North African, and — especially commonly — Turkish immigrants. Such diverse origins established a wide array of styles, which further mixed with local dining habits — for example, you'll find kebab meat served alongside curry ketchup in Belgium or as a pizza topping in Sweden. So although considered a fast food, Rick Steves notes that kebab stands let you bite into wide-ranging yet well-priced options.
Most popular is the giant Turkish-style döner, a huge kebab made using an upright rotating roasting spit. The employed protein includes lamb, chicken, beef, and modern vegan options, which can all either be made in-house or assembled at a factory and shipped in — usually an even more affordable kebab option. Once ordered, chefs slice the exterior layer, sizzle, then fill into either pita bread or the burrito-like dürüm alongside vegetables and sauces.
For vegetarians, Steves points out that you can also often order falafel at kebab stands, which can be similarly served inside bread. In Spain, it's even common for kebab stands to serve both the meat and falafel together. Alternatively, you can also find the delicious yet affordable Greek gyro, which often comes made of pork, chicken, or beef, and is served inside a pita with roasted potatoes. The options run varied, and with dependably low prices, it's feasible to sample many varieties amidst a European trip.